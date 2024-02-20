The big day has finally arrived.

After four years of writing, re-writing, and editing, my debut book—Troubled—is finally out.

If you have gained any value from this newsletter over the past few years and want to support my work, please buy a copy today. For yourself. For a friend or a loved one. If resources are limited, please support your local library.

The book contains new material I’ve never shared in this newsletter or elsewhere. Insights, research findings, and stories that will help you to understand social class, upward mobility, the state of American families today, the duplicity of elites, and my fullest exposition yet of the luxury beliefs framework—ideas and opinions that confer status on the upper class, while inflicting costs on the lower classes.

A couple of important notes:

Social media. I’ve posted the official book launch announcement here on Twitter/X. I would be thankful if you retweeted or posted something else about the book online. Post a photo of my book on Twitter/X or Instagram and tag me @robkhenderson along with my publisher @gallerybooks and we can retweet/repost.

Physical bookstore and pre-orders. Reply to troubledmemoir@gmail.com by February 25 with a photo of a receipt from a physical bookstore, and you’ll receive access to a special bonus Ask Me Anything thread on Friday, March 1. This is to support local bookstores around the world. Despite recent experiences, I still love bookstores in general, visit them frequently, and consider them to be special places. Especially independent bookstores. I know I’ve been pushing preorders pretty hard, but like many other people, I still sometimes wait until the day of release to purchase a book at a physical store. So if that’s you, then you can get access to the AMA. However, if you’ve already pre-ordered the book online and want access to the AMA, please email troubledmemoir@gmail.com with the pre-order receipt or proof of purchase and I’ll give you access. If you’ve already emailed me for the reading list and want access to the AMA, please re-send your screenshot/proof of purchase to troubledmemoir@gmail.com again. NOTE : Access to the AMA applies to in-store purchases and online pre-orders only. NOTE: When you email your proof of purchase to troubledmemoir@gmail.com, please use the email address attached to your Substack subscription

Please post your reviews on Amazon and Goodreads!

You can listen to these new podcast appearances where I speak about my book and other topics:

Real Talk With Zuby: Where Do Culture Wars Take Us? - Rob Henderson

Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.

The Michael Shermer Show: Foster Care, Family, and Social Class

Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.

Walk-Ins Welcome with Bridget Phetasy: Overcoming The Victim Mentality - Rob Henderson

Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.

Po’s Law: Luxury Beliefs and Troubled Youth - Rob Henderson

I’ll be sharing more podcast and media appearances soon.

Order your copy now:

Amazon (US)

Barnes & Noble

Bookshop

Amazon (UK)

Audible (I narrated the audiobook myself)

Other book vendors

A reader sent me this photo. I think (hope) it’s a joke. Either way, it made me laugh: