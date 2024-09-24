True Believer, Virtue Meets Terror, Troubled Reviews
My talk at Cornell + links and recommendations
You can now watch my recent talk at Cornell University:
The Psychology of Social Status
My new lecture series “The Psychology of Social Status” is now available exclusively at Peterson Academy.
I delivered six lectures in front of a live studio audience, exploring the psychology of social status, examining its evolutionary roots, developmental origins, and the fundamental role it plays in shaping human behavior. We examine individual differences in status-seeking, the evolutionary reasons behind status pursuit, and the complex relationships between status, envy, emotions, and intrasexual competition for romantic partners. We also investigate the dynamics of social status in relation to stories, plot lines, and arenas of competition, and concludes by discussing the concept of luxury beliefs and their impact on society.
Enroll here for immediate access.
Here’s the trailer:
From the archives
Without Belief in a God, But Never Without Belief in a Devil
A review of one of my favorite nonfiction books of all time:
Links and recommendations
Where Virtue Meets Terror: A Brief History of Proto-Communism by Sean McMeekin
Are Your Morals Too Good to Be True? by Manvir Singh
Misinformation researchers are wrong: There can't be a science of misleading content. by
Advice for a Happy Life by Charles Murray
Three new reviews of Troubled
The Trouble with Childhood Trauma by
Excerpt: “Rob Henderson’s Troubled is a great companion to economist Melissa Kearney’s book on the two-parent privilege, one that brings the human side of the statistics to life. Highly recommended.”
Troubled – A Memoir book review by Chuck Pezeshki
“The beauty of the book is its low level dysthymic tone and structure. Not everything is bad all the time, and that gives a far more accurate view of poverty in the United States than others. I recently attempted to get through, for example, Barbara Kingsolver’s recent novel, Demon Copperhead, but could not, because it turned into a classic Misery Olympics tome..Henderson does a much better job of capturing the grinding sadness of loss of faith in stability of adults in kids’ lives, as well as the actual violence that people in poorer communities across the US experience. The short version is simple — it may be more stimulating, and glamorous if the violence is upped a couple of clicks. But then you usually don’t survive it. You get killed, or you kill someone and end up in jail. Henderson’s journey is one of the actual lower classes, and not nearly so dramatic. And that is the reason to read it.”
Review: A Former Foster Child Lambasts the 'Luxury Beliefs' of Wealthy Elites by Emma Camp
“Henderson's theory of luxury beliefs has some value as an examination of how people signal their membership in the educated elite. He's less convincing when he argues that many working-class people take this elite rhetoric seriously—or that the chaos and dysfunction in many working-class communities could be ameliorated if only society's most educated members talked a different talk.”
Personally, I continue to be amazed at how little weight people place on the power of elite attitudes. There is a large body of empirical evidence indicating how much social influence is enjoyed by prominent members of society. Suppose tomorrow our elites began endorsing littering. Every time you turn on Netflix, open a glossy magazine, click on an op-ed, etc. you see attractive or educated/affluent people tossing garbage on the sidewalk or writing thinkpieces like “In defense of tossing your wrappers and napkins wherever you want.” Would anyone be surprised if littering skyrocketed? If elites didn’t believe they wielded unique influence, they wouldn’t spend so much time and effort deciding which stories to tell, which books to publish, which opinions to spotlight, and which behaviors and choices to exalt.
Three interesting findings
1. A quarter of all lies are told by just 1 percent of the population. You might think that is comfortingly low and probably manageable. However, that 1 percent can, if left uncontrolled, quickly take over the population. (source: The Social Brain: The Psychology of Successful Groups by Robin Dunbar, Tracey Camilleri, and Samantha Rockey)
2. Liberals are significantly more likely than others to be depressed, anxious, and high on neuroticism. Liberals are also much more likely than conservatives to be diagnosed with mental illnesses. These trends hold across genders and across age groups. (source).
3. Percentage of women and men who say being able to support a family financially is important for a man to be a good husband/partner (source):
Women: 71%
Men: 72%
Percentage of women and men who say being able to support a family financially is important for a woman to be a good wife/partner
Women: 39%
Men: 25%
To receive new posts, access more than 100 premium archived posts, and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Great example with the littering
Along with the point about the importance of luxury beliefs in shaping public opinion, and the power of the 1% that lie also shaping public opinion, those "three interesting findings" on liberal and gender issues I think hit on what are the most important social debate we are not having.
Weaving it all together, IMO, we have a rise in female domination, a rise in depression, anxiety, and neuroticism, a rise in vulnerable narcissism... and all put on hyperdrive with social media. We also have crammed too many over-educated (over-educated in that they don't have enough productive endeavor use for their degrees) while also allowing the long-running systematic wholesale destruction of so many of the economic paths Americans could take only so American corporations and Wall Street can generate greater profit and returns. So these now educated people create opportunity out of whole cloth... like the industry of climate change and DEI.
I read something this morning that gives me some hope. In Germany the Green party is the same as the American liberal Democrat party. The Green party in Germany has crashed in popularity. It was the target of luxury belief coolness for youth. Young voters are now more likely to reject it.
I think that is the pending tectonic political and social change looming for the US. The need for luxury beliefs will not fade... I think it is the same as what drives the luxury goods product markets... people wanting to be seen as being part of the upper class popularity cohort. However, pop culture can turn on a dime... the masses twitch toward a direction that is viral and the force of change is unstoppable.
What we have today is a chaotic mess... really stirred up by the Great Recession, the tech explosion and then the global pandemic. I think young people are the key... they have been brainwashed into what almost looks like Stockholm Syndrome. But they are waking up to understanding that current inventory of elite luxury beliefs are inauthentic and destructive to the whole.
Hopefully the replacement will be that of honesty, authenticity and the values that help support a good life.