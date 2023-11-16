Share

In his excellent book On the Origin of Stories: Evolution, Cognition, and Fiction, professor of literature Brian Boyd discusses how evolutionary ideas shed light on what types of stories and plots we tend to find interesting.

Boyd writes:

“Humans naturally pursue status with ferocity: we all relentlessly, if unconsciously, try to raise our own standing by impressing peers, and naturally, if unconsciously, evaluate others in terms of their standing.”

Why would a professor of literature discuss status in a book about stories?

The reason is that the characters and plots and themes that tend to hold our attention have to do with status.