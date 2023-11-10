Share

When I arrived at Yale in 2015, I witnessed the birth of a new form of radical campus activism that would soon overflow the boundaries of the university; what people today refer to as “wokeness.” And then I heard the refrain that today has become something of a cliche: “It’s just a few college kids.”

“Kids.” A huge segment of this country faces the full brunt of reality at 18 or even earlier. But if you go to college and then grad school at the richest universities on earth, you get to be a kid until your 27th birthday.