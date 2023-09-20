Here is my conversation with Hafeez Baoku on The Roommates podcast:

Also on Spotify and Apple Podcast.

1. On average, men regretted failures to act on sexual opportunities significantly more than women. In contrast, women were more likely to have regretted acts of sexual commission—wishing they had not had sex with someone that they did have sex with. (source).

2. Marriage duration is inversely associated with spending on the engagement ring and wedding ceremony. Compared with spending $5,000-$10,000 on a wedding, spending less than $1,000 is associated with half the likelihood of divorce. (source).

3. Compared to 2019, the murder rate in 2020 increased (source):

• 39% in NYC

• 35% in Philadelphia

• 32% in San Francisco

• 30% in LA

• 54% in Boston

• 55% in Austin

• 58% in Atlanta

• 62% in New Orleans

• 72% in Minneapolis

During this period, increases in homicide did not occur in major cities outside of the U.S., suggesting the pandemic was not responsible. Hard to believe now, but early in the pandemic (March/April 2020), crime had plummeted and the U.S. population reported feeling more united than it had in decades.

Hello from Santorini 🇬🇷 I was at a touristy “pick produce and cook together” thing and as the only male I dutifully held the increasingly heavy vegetable basket.