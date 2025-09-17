You can now catch my conversation with Winston Marshall on The Winston Marshall Show:

Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.

Los Angeles Event:

You are invited to attend my live event with author Abigail Shrier in Los Angeles. October 16 at 6pm.

Details and registration here.

City Journal:

Here’s my latest in City Journal, reviewing Ed Latimore’s superb memoir Hard Lessons from the Hurt Business

Rolling with the Punches

Excerpt:

I first encountered Latimore in 2019 through his posts on Twitter (now X), where he had carved out a niche as an astute observer of struggle, discipline, and self-mastery. His writing was unusually sharp, and when I learned about his background—an impoverished childhood in Pittsburgh’s public housing projects, battles with addiction, a professional boxing career, service in the Army National Guard, and eventual graduation from college—his insights clicked into place. My own life bears some resemblance to his: I grew up in foster homes, joined the military at 17, struggled with alcohol, didn’t begin college until my mid-twenties, and also wrote a memoir at a relatively young age. Meeting Latimore and finding another person who had made it out gave me a kind of reassurance that is hard to articulate. This personal connection is one reason I find his book so compelling, though readers with different biographies will still find plenty to admire. […] Eventually, he tested into a gifted program that showed him what school could be. Once a week, a bus took him across town to a place where students cared about learning and didn’t have to worry about disruption or violence. No fights broke out. No one vandalized or stole his belongings. For the first time, he could raise his hand in class without worrying about retaliation. “I just wanted to learn and not be hassled,” he writes. Those hours in the library and the gifted program planted a seed: where you start does not have to be where you end up. Latimore is clear-eyed about his other possible path. The book offers a rare glimpse into the mindset required to succeed at crime, relating his encounters with drug dealers and hustlers. “I’ve met dealers of all different substances,” he writes. “My general experience has been that the harder the drug, the worse the human being is that deals it . . . Harder drugs are worth more money so the competition is tougher, and that requires a more dangerous person to succeed.” These observations are valuable because they demystify the criminal underworld without glamorizing it.

You can read the whole thing here.

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings:

1. Eighty-eight percent of college students say they pretended to be more progressive than they are to succeed academically or socially. Eighty percent of students say they submitted class work that misrepresented their real views to conform to the progressive views of the professor. (source).

2. Intelligence is inversely correlated with pathological attitudes toward celebrities. In other words, people with lower IQ scores believe that if they meet their favorite celebrities, these celebrities would enjoy speaking with them, and that they'd have deep hidden connections. (source).

3. Women who self-identify as “feminists” exhibit much stronger preferences for premium beauty products as compared with non-feminist women. The practical purpose and effect of these investments is to help elite women stand out relative to female rivals. (source: We Have Never Been Woke by Musa al-Gharbi).

