The Psychology of Social Status:

My new lecture series “The Psychology of Social Status” is now available exclusively at Peterson Academy.

I delivered six lectures in front of a live studio audience, exploring the psychology of social status, examining its evolutionary roots, developmental origins, and the fundamental role it plays in shaping human behavior. We examine individual differences in status-seeking, the evolutionary reasons behind status pursuit, and the complex relationships between status, envy, emotions, and intrasexual competition for romantic partners. We also investigate the dynamics of social status in relation to stories, plot lines, and arenas of competition, and conclude by discussing the concept of luxury beliefs and their impact on society.

Boston Globe:

Here's my latest piece in my regular monthly column at The Boston Globe:

The myth of misinformation

Excerpt:

The fact is, though, that misinformation doesn’t actually change minds all that much. As far back as the 2016 election, exposure to online content didn’t appear to affect elections as much as had been thought. A 2017 paper by Stanford economists Levi Boxell and Matthew Gentzkow and Brown economist Jesse Shapiro found that political polarization has been most intense among the oldest Americans, who spend the least time online. The research suggested that cable news was a more significant driver of partisan divisions. A 2018 paper from the same authors found that Trump performed worse than previous Republican candidates among internet users and people who got campaign news online. The paper concluded that “the internet was not a source of advantage to Trump.” […] What are the goals of people who post misinformation? In a 2021 study, the political scientist Mathias Osmundsen and his colleagues found no evidence that such individuals are ignorant. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the best predictor of sharing misinformation was hatred of the opposing political party. The researchers also found that left-leaning individuals are correct in their impression that Republicans are more likely to share misinformation online. Why is this the case? Osmundsen and his team found that the main type of news source that was more positive toward Republicans than Democrats was “fake” news from unreliable sources. This suggests that when Democrats are motivated to post content that ridicules the opposing party, they can easily locate such ammunition in mainstream outlets. Republicans, in contrast, must seek out fringe news sites to find equally useful ammunition. Fact-checking seems harmless enough in theory, but, as the saying goes, “who fact-checks the fact-checkers?” When undertaken by biased and imperfect humans, these efforts often deepen the very social fractures and institutional distrust that drive the demand for misinformation.

You can read the whole thing here.

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings:

1. Most men (75.3%) could imagine marrying someone who does not have regular employment, but relatively few women (28%) had marriage interest in such a mate. However, more women (47.7%) than men (35%) could imagine marrying someone who is not good- looking. (source).

2. Sixty-eight percent of romantic relationships start from friendship. Romances where partners start as friends are more likely to be the rule than the exception. On average, friends-first partners were friends for almost 2 years before becoming romantic partners. (source).

3. Between 1958 and 1968, the rate of violent crime in the U.S. doubled:

