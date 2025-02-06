You can now listen to my conversation with Ayaan Hirsi Ali on The Ayaan Hirsi Ali Podcast:

Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.

Share

Give a gift subscription

Troubled is now available in paperback:

The paperback version of Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class is now available.

If you have gained any value from this newsletter would like to support my work, please buy a copy today. For yourself. For a friend or a loved one. If you can’t afford it, please support your local library.

Order your copy now:

Amazon (US)

Barnes & Noble

Bookshop

Amazon (UK)

Audible (I narrated the audiobook myself)

Other book vendors

From the archives:

Conformity: The Power of Social Influences—A Review

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings:

1. Unlike motherhood, which is relatively evenly distributed across the female status hierarchy, men with higher lifetime earnings, higher net worth, higher educational attainment, and higher leadership skills have more children over their lifetimes. (source).

2. People under the age of 25 are evenly split on the question of whether JK Rowling should be dropped by her publishers for her criticism of transgenderism, while nobody over 45 thinks she should be cancelled. These more illiberal generations will be the median voter by the 2040s. (source).

3. Women are more likely to wear high heels if they anticipate interacting with an attractive male, and less likely if they anticipate interacting with an unattractive male. Desire predicts the inclination to wear high-heeled rather than low-heeled shoes. (source).