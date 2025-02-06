You can now listen to my conversation with Ayaan Hirsi Ali on The Ayaan Hirsi Ali Podcast:
The paperback version of Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class is now available.
Conformity: The Power of Social Influences—A Review
The Michel Houellebecq Prophecies by Mathis Bitton
Vulnerable Narcissism by W. Keith Campbell
Rich and Poor: How Things Work by Michael Huemer
No Ring, No Baby: How Marriage Trends Impact Fertility by Lyman Stone
Socialism, self-deception, and spontaneous order by Dan Williams
Coalitions are everywhere by Lionel Page
Three interesting findings:
1. Unlike motherhood, which is relatively evenly distributed across the female status hierarchy, men with higher lifetime earnings, higher net worth, higher educational attainment, and higher leadership skills have more children over their lifetimes. (source).
2. People under the age of 25 are evenly split on the question of whether JK Rowling should be dropped by her publishers for her criticism of transgenderism, while nobody over 45 thinks she should be cancelled. These more illiberal generations will be the median voter by the 2040s. (source).
3. Women are more likely to wear high heels if they anticipate interacting with an attractive male, and less likely if they anticipate interacting with an unattractive male. Desire predicts the inclination to wear high-heeled rather than low-heeled shoes. (source).
"People under the age of 25 are evenly split on the question of whether JK Rowling should be dropped by her publishers for her criticism of transgenderism, while nobody over 45 thinks she should be cancelled. These more illiberal generations will be the median voter by the 2040s."
In these studies "people" almost always means upper middle class college students.
These "people" are not the majority, and people under 25 do not have fully developed brains. My political opinions today barely resemble the opinions I had at 25, an age at which I based my opinions on what seemed edgy and fashionable.
This seems like self interested fear mongering for people who got a career boost from attacking "woke" culture. We'll see, though.
Research about women’s attractiveness/desire correlated with high heels are always funny when you consider high heels were originally invented for men.