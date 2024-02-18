Recently, on his Modern Wisdom podcast, I told my friend Chris Williamson a story I sometimes get a little embarrassed about.

Back when I was stationed at McChord Air Force Base when I was nineteen, some friends and I received permission to move off base. We found a rental house we liked. I learned that we had to pay the first month’s rent, last month’s rent, plus a security deposit. To secure the house, I had to drain my bank account. At this point, I was making around $1300 a month and had just purchased a beater car that was having some brake issues. This was 2009. I couldn’t afford a ticket to see the first Avatar movie after depleting my account. I made up some excuse to my roommates about why I couldn’t go to the movies with them. I had one belt from high school that I still wore, and it broke during this time. I couldn’t afford to replace it, so I went the next two weeks without a belt until my next paycheck. At one point, looking into my closet and realizing I had a necktie and shiny black dress shoes but no belt, I couldn’t help but laugh. The tie and shoes were issued to me by the military for my formal dress uniform, though. They don’t supply normal belts for personal use and everyday wear.

Today, I have achieved the milestone of two belts.

Some of you remember the old days, back when I still hosted this newsletter on MailChimp.

I had that donorbox button up there, thinking maybe the occasional reader would send 5 or 10 bucks my way, and I could get a coffee on my way to class or take the occasional Uber instead of riding my bicycle to the train station. Instead, what happened was that within a matter of months, readers were collectively sending me something like $1,000 a month. Then I started to worry that this newsletter wouldn’t live up to people’s expectations. Those worries fell by the wayside when it became a way for me to procrastinate from the main tasks I had at that point in 2020-2021, which were running studies for my psychology PhD thesis and working on my book manuscript.

Piers Steel, author of The Procrastination Equation, has written, “My best trick is to play my projects off against each other, procrastinating on one by working on another.”

Many people faced with an important task will suddenly find themselves responding to emails or making plans for an unrelated project. Writers or aspiring writers sometimes get caught in the trap of thinking they need to do more “research,” when research is often just a way of feeling productive while avoiding the main task of writing.

The philosopher John Perry has suggested that “We are willing to pursue any vile task as long as it allows us to avoid something worse.”

For me, running that MailChimp newsletter as a side hustle was not at all unpleasant. I enjoyed procrastinating to write my weekly posts. I was perplexed when it started to generate a profit. I still had the working-class mindset that only things that were burdensome could lead to real money.

Seeing the generosity of readers sending donations was when I knew writing was a viable option for me to make a living outside of the legacy institutions of academia and journalism.

You, my readers, came through for me at the right time. I know it sounds cheesy. It’s just a fact, though, and I’m thankful for it. It’s one of several reasons I was able to secure a deal to write Troubled. Major publishers are well aware that not every book will be a hit. But they are often more willing to incur a financial cost if they can “change the conversation” or promote a particular political agenda. The rumors I’m hearing now are that more and more staff are simply unwilling to publish an unknown author if he or she isn’t on board with the prevailing elite dogma or doesn’t tick the right identity boxes. More and more, the stars have to align for an unknown first time non-progressive author to get a deal unless if he or she already has a decent-sized readership.

At 29 bucks, the price of a hardcover of Troubled is equivalent to about 3-4 months of a paid subscription plan to my Substack. I’ll just say it: My book delivers more insights, value, and entertainment than 3 or 4 months’ worth of my Substack posts. Which makes sense. I spent nearly 4 years in total writing it.

My book demanded at least 10X more time, mental effort, concentration, and preparation to write than 3-4 months’ worth of Substack posts. But the price is the same. If writers were paid by effort, my book should cost something like $300. Thankfully, though, that’s not how things work. (As an avid book reader I am very glad this is not the case).

29 bucks for 4 years of work is a bargain. What will you find?

My experiences living in 10 different foster families in Los Angeles and Red Bluff, California

What it’s like to drink beer as a 5 year old

Why childhood instability is worse than childhood poverty

Thoughts on why 60% of boys in foster care are later incarcerated, and only 3% graduate from college

7 fist fights

How I broke my finger after punching my classmate 3 times in the face

Thoughts on the differences between delinquent teenage boys vs. delinquent girls

Some casual racism, homophobia, and slurs I hope don’t get me cancelled

My thoughts on destiny, determinism, nature/nurture, and free will

What it's like to chug tequila, pop pills, and smoke weed and Marlboro Reds as a 9 year old (This caused a lot of stomachaches in my quest to look cool to my friends)

Driving and shooting paintball guns at pedestrians

Setting my friend’s house on fire

Vandalizing buildings and learning that fire extinguisher chemicals taste like salt

What it’s like to get drunk and beat up a fat guy on the side of a highway

My best friend’s hot older sister teaching me how to play “the choking game”

My favorite books from childhood and adolescence

What I learned from reading Bruce Lee and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s autobiography in 8th grade

How I reacted when I learned that one of my moms was shot

Getting jumped and then repeatedly kicked in the face by 4 guys

My reaction in high school upon learning that one of my friends was shot to death

What military training in the Air Force was like at the height of the War on Terror

How I ended up in rehab and my experiences with the other patients and the counselors while in treatment

How standardized testing gave me a second chance in life, and why it’s a mistake for colleges to ditch the SAT

How the people who wield the most influence in society only pay lip service to the challenges of inequality

Thoughts on how class is portrayed in The Sopranos, Roseanne, Breaking Bad, and The West Wing

What it was like to attend Yale in 2015 and witness the birth of “wokeness” and “cancel culture”

My fullest exposition yet on the ‘luxury beliefs’ framework

Commentary and analysis of the relentless striving for social status among America’s future ruling class

The deceitful tactics Ivy League students use to get prestigious internships

Why upper middle class college graduates propagate the absurd myth of “white privilege”

My interactions with high profile professors including Harold Bloom, Albert Bandura, and John Gaddis

Why elite universities encourage their students to nurture their grievances

What I learned when I met Jonathan Haidt for the first time

My revulsion when seeing rich Yale students would use words like “danger” and “pain” and “harm” to describe their experiences studying at one of the richest universities in the world

Why it was considered shameful to be perceived as rich at a rich university full of rich students

My explanation of the “Hamilton” musical phenomenon and what it reveals about the dynamics of social status

Reflections on the orphan protagonist archetype (Oliver Twist, Harry Potter, Cinderella, Rapunzel, Bruce Wayne, etc.) in stories what it reveals about human nature

Most of my book is completely new material. Stuff I’ve never shared on this newsletter or anywhere else. The aim is for my book to serve as a critical rejoinder to prevailing elite narratives around poverty, upward mobility, family, and social class.

After sharing early drafts of the manuscript with different people, I’ve noticed that, perhaps unsurprisingly, men like the preface and final 3 chapters, which contain lots of research findings and survey data and my own psychological and sociological observations and commentary about social mobility, class, and status. Women seem to prefer the main personal narrative portions, where I describe how a boy in the squalor of the Los Angeles foster care system makes his way to the U.S. Air Force, Yale, and Cambridge, and the lessons and insights I picked up along the way. All of the physical violence, emotional setbacks, professional triumphs, and personal failures I’ve experienced throughout my unusual life.

Sometimes I read or listen to stories about the lives of Italian or Jewish immigrants in the early twentieth century or about some of my favorite rappers as a kid like 50 Cent or North Korean refugees like Yeonmi Park. And then I think, I didn’t experience that much adversity. Sometimes, though, some readers will tell me I did. On some days, I agree with them; other days, not as much. Trying to resolve the ambivalence. I think the difference is people expect immigrants to have had tough lives 100 years ago, and hold the same expectation for guys who become famous rappers and same for survivors of totalitarian regimes. Expectations match the reality. You don’t really expect the modern foster care system, though, to be quite so bleak. You don’t expect working class neighborhoods (like the one I was adopted into) to be in such a severe state of disrepair. There’s just a large gap between expectations and reality here that makes it different from other stories of adversity.

By pre-ordering, you can help get this book on a best seller list, which increases the likelihood that it will capture the attention and interest of the people who shape culture and policy. Especially people who graduate from elite universities and are overrepresented in influential industries like media, academia, Hollywood, government, or the nonprofit sector. These segments of the haute bourgeoisie, for better or worse, play a large role in what our culture wants people to aspire to. They have a massively disproportionate sway on the story our society tells itself and the challenges we should be concentrating on. I have no illusions that the release of this book will be some transformative landmark event. But if enough people buy and read it, then we can move the needle of our culture in a slightly more positive direction.

More brief comments on preorders.

There’s a good chance that if you’ve ever followed an author on social media (I have, and I now understand why they are so obnoxious), you've heard them say PLEASE PRE-ORDER MY BOOK.

It is perfectly reasonable for a sane person to ask, Why? Why the f*** does it matter if I order your book in advance. The book doesn’t even arrive until the publication date.

Here’s what I’ve learned.

The reason pre-orders are important is that in the months before a book launches, bookstores and retailers add up their pre-orders and use that information to decide how many copies of the book they want to order and stock in their stores. Will they order 500, 1000, 10,000? This, of course, also affects how many copies publishers print in their initial run.

Pre-orders also help to determine whether a bookstore places the book in a prime location, which in turn affects how well it sells.

Another thing I’ve learned: Pre-orders count towards the book's first week of sales.

So if you get 1,000 pre-orders, and then sell 1,000 books the first week, you have sold 2,000 copies your first week. This increases the odds of making a bestseller list. This is important for future sales, because a book with the “bestseller” label is more likely to appeal to future buyers, and is also more likely to catch the attention of tastemakers and people who shape culture and policy. Bestsellers are also more likely to be promoted by the publisher and placed in prime locations at bookstores.

Even books that are detested but sell well will often get prime real estate in a store.

I recall a surreal moment a few years ago when I was still as a grad student at Cambridge. After they invited Jordan Peterson to be a guest research fellow on campus, the university’s divinity school suddenly rescinded their decision after some squawking from his critics. I then walked over to one of the main bookstores in town and saw that an entire wall was covered with 12 Rules for Life, because it was, at that point in early 2019, the number 1 book in the country, and probably the world. A vivid illustration of the increasingly widening chasm between elites and everyone else.

To be clear, pre-orders usually don’t make authors a ton of money. You could probably count on two hands the number of living authors who have struck it rich by writing books. But pre-orders and strong book sales increases the likelihood that an author could get another book deal in the future.

This is all to say: If you’re sure you want to get my book, please don’t wait.

The chattering class won’t stop gushing about that polyamory lady’s book, which is now being billed as “an instant NYT bestseller.” Her book got a ton of attention and press from legacy media outlets. My book has had some media coverage, but not nearly the same amount. The only real possible route I have available for my book to reach lots of people are independent channels like Substack and podcasts, with readers and supporters whose respect I have earned over the years. A friend tells me if my book gets on the list it will restore his flagging confidence in the educated book reading public. If Troubled does well, it will count as proof that independent writers outside of legacy media can break into the broader discourse around books. Occasionally, an underdog like me can exceed expectations. Candidly, sales numbers look okay, but not quite bestseller level. If there’s any chance of getting there, the power to do this lies with you. You aren't charged anything until the book actually ships, so pre-ordering essentially is an act of support.

Speaking with other authors and people in the publishing industry, the absolute minimum number of sales needed to have any slim chance of getting on any bestseller list is two thousand. To have a stronger chance, most recommended five thousand. At the moment, Troubled has sold around fifteen hundred hardcovers. It’s tough to sell books. So, if you have the means, please pre-order a copy. For yourself. For a loved one or a friend as a gift. For someone you think might benefit from this book. Some readers have asked me if children can read my book. Naturally, it depends on a kid’s level of maturity and inquisitiveness. But, in my view, a curious and reflective twelve-year-old could handle it just fine. And if you can’t afford a book, support your local library. If they don’t have a copy, please request that they stock one. Finally, if none of those above options are available to you, just shoot me an email; we can work something out. I put a lot of effort into writing, and enjoy getting paid for my work. Money is nice. I know what it’s like to not have it. Still, spreading the important message of Troubled is more important to me than making a profit. Together, we can ensure that one memoir can get on a bestseller list despite not being authored by a Hollywood celeb or a well-off polyamory enthusiast. Together, we can get one memoir on the list that communicates the struggles of ordinary people, that makes plain the dynamics underlying social class, that promotes the importance of family stability, and investigates the habits and views of hypocritical elites who pay lip service to improving society while remaining willfully blind to the realities of poor and working class communities.

And if my book is successful, maybe I’ll buy a third belt.

Troubled is out in two days. February 20.

