Many affluent, liberal parents say they believe in equal opportunity in education. Then they move to “the right” district to make sure their own child never sets foot in an underperforming school.

One mother chose differently. The reaction to her decision rests on an assumption about education that deserves far more scrutiny.

What I’m about to explain calls into question an assumption that parents build their lives around, sometimes at enormous expense.

You have to separate two things that even very smart people routinely confuse.