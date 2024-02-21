You can now read an exclusive excerpt of my new book (available now!) in Persuasion. Here’s a portion:

There were many surreal aspects of my experience at Yale, including the opportunity to learn from high-profile professors. I took a course on Shakespeare taught by the late Harold Bloom, who has been described as “the most renowned, and arguably the most passionate, literary critic and Shakespeare scholar in America.” When I told him about my life, the 87-year-old professor gently replied, “You were forged in a fire.” I also met the psychology professor Albert Bandura—who at the time was 91 years old and died in 2021—to chat about a book he had recently written. I was surprised at how late in life many professors worked—some well into their eighties and even nineties. This was a notable difference from the aging adults I knew in my adoptive hometown of Red Bluff, Northern California, who typically looked forward to retirement and preferred not to work longer than they had to, unless it was out of financial necessity. […] I watched students claim that investment banks were emblematic of capitalist oppression, and then discovered that they’d attended recruitment sessions for Goldman Sachs. Gradually, I came to believe that many of these students were broadcasting the belief that such firms were evil in order to undercut their rivals. If they managed to convince you that a certain occupation is corrupt and thus to be avoided, then that was one less competitor they had in their quest to be hired. But they didn’t see themselves this way. They viewed themselves as morally righteous and were surprisingly myopic about the virtuous image they held of themselves. In December, shortly after the Yale-Harvard football game, one of my peers explained to the rest of the class that she’d seen a group of Harvard students at a New Haven restaurant leave a huge mess at their table. “I hope the restaurant staff knew those people were from Harvard, not Yale!” said another student. “I doubt they care,” I replied, thinking of my days as a busboy. “They just saw a bunch of spoiled students. Harvard, Yale, it doesn’t matter. The mess is the same.” Another time, I was on a social media page where Ivy League students and graduates shared stories about their schools. Someone had posted a story about Yeonmi Park, a North Korean refugee who had graduated from Columbia University. Park described her alarm about how the monolithic culture at her Ivy League school reminded her of her home country. The top-rated comment, the one with the most “like” and “love” reactions: “She should have stayed in North Korea.” They couldn’t bear the criticism and posted endless mean-spirited comments mocking Park, with some saying she should “go back to Pyongyang.” Ordinarily, the people who visited this webpage would have considered the statement that a refugee should have stayed where she came from to be reprehensible (and it is). But in this instance it was lauded because Park’s comments undermined these people’s view of themselves as morally righteous. Many students and graduates of top universities are terrified of being seen as what they really are. We don’t leave messes for other people to clean up, it’s those other elite students from that other school. We’re not xenophobic, it’s those unenlightened people who didn’t go to a fancy college. We haven’t cultivated an ideologically rigid environment—go back to where you came from.

Read the whole thing here.

The Free Press has also published an exclusive excerpt of Troubled:

I grew up poor, encountered the middle class in the military, and later found myself surrounded by affluence at Yale. In Troubled I describe what it was like to come from a deprived and dysfunctional background and move up the American status ladder. I have learned a lot about those who sit at or near the apex of that ladder, which led me to develop the concept of “luxury beliefs”—ideas and opinions that confer status on the upper class at little cost, while often inflicting damage on the lower classes. Ideas such as monogamy and marriage are outdated, or that we should “defund the police.” The people who get damaged are the ones I grew up with. Two of my childhood friends landed in prison, and another one would have, but he was shot to death first. Studies indicate that in the U.S., 60 percent of boys in foster care are later incarcerated, while only 3 percent graduate from college. This is the story of how I became part of that 3 percent.

Read the rest here (gated; though the Free Press is one of the rare publications where I strongly recommend a paid subscription).

San Francisco book event

You can join me for dinner at the Villa Taverna in San Francisco on Wednesday, March 6. I’ll be speaking about my book and related topics. Info and registration details here.

There will also be a Troubled book event in San Francisco on March 7. More details to come.

Many thanks to those who came out for the book launch event at The Village Underground last night.

Podcasts

Below are a list of new podcasts you can listen to about my book.

My friend Jim O’Shaughnessy had me back on Infinite Loops. Jim asked some tough questions in this highly enjoyable conversation. I’ve been on Infinite Loops a few times before, but this is my favorite one yet.

Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.

AMA Update

Weirdly, troubledmemoir[at]gmail.com has been (hopefully) temporarily restricted. I’ve submitted an appeal. My guess is that it’s because the email address is relatively new and got flooded with a lot of messages in a short amount of time. But who knows. Let me figure out what’s going on. So if you’ve sent an email to that address and it bounced back, I’ll ask that you please resubmit once this is resolved. Regardless, there will be definitely be an AMA for those who have purchased my book.

Book reviews

Here are a few new reviews and discussions of my book:

You can order your copy of Troubled now:

Amazon (US)

Barnes & Noble

Bookshop

Amazon (UK)

Audible (I narrated the audiobook myself)

Other book vendors