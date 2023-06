“Where are you visiting from?”

While I’m traveling, it’s a common question people ask me. My usual answer is, “I’m visiting from the UK, but I grew up in California.”

Saying this so many times led me to tally how many times I’d relocated in my life.

First I counted up the number of childhood moves. I have little memory of my life with my birth mother—documents from a social worker indicate that we lived in a car and then in a slum apartment in the Westlake district of LA in the early nineties.