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Personality changes throughout the lifespan.

During adolescence, people become less conscientious, less agreeable, and more neurotic. Psychologists call this the “adolescent personality dip.”

To understand why some people seem incapable of getting their lives together, you first have to understand one of the most important findings in personality psychology.

What follows explains why some highly intelligent people accomplish very little, while others of only average ability manage to outperform those around them.

As it turns out, though, this important trait also has a dark side that almost nobody talks about.