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Gretchen Crumpacker's avatar
Gretchen Crumpacker
1d

The thing that floors me is that more people aren’t familiar with Dalrymple; it was your writing that brought me to him, I believe all via The Spectator. It all sounded like such a fresh take; it actually felt like a relief to read you both, as finally some common sense in a world of theoretical madness. But Dalrymple has been writing for years and years! How is he not as much of a household name as, say, Ibrahim X. Kendi? because everybody knows that guy’s name, and all he spouts is patent nonsense. It’s like there’s been a firewall keeping these concepts out of the mainstream when they very much need to be there. Lord help us there should be an actual solution. So many social-justice grifters put out of work! Can’t have that. You and Dalrymple have provided the formula for an individual to climb out of hopelessness. The world should be celebrating this news.

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Joel | Write Awareness's avatar
Joel | Write Awareness
21h

It’s ironic that people become activists due to a sense of guilt about their privileged upbringing, then cause harm to the very people they claim to care about.

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