Below is the foreword I wrote for the 25th anniversary edition of Life at the Bottom: The Worldview That Makes the Underclass by Theodore Dalrymple.

The most important lessons are usually learned from experience.

Occasionally, an author whose experience has imparted vivid, deep, and durable lessons emerges to share them with the rest of us. That is precisely what Theodore Dalrymple, the pen name of Anthony Daniels, has done with his remarkable book, Life at the Bottom: The Worldview That Makes the Underclass.

Dalrymple spent his career as a doctor in places most of us would rather avoid: prison wards, inner city hospitals, and the crumbling neighborhoods that feed them. There, he saw poverty at its most corrosive—an affliction involving not merely a shortage of money but of meaning, responsibility, and hope.

Policy can provide for material needs, but culture flows from ideas. Intellectuals mocked the family, ridiculed self-restraint, and treated the police as an oppressive force. Those utopian notions seeped down into Dalrymple’s wards, where they wreaked havoc on those least equipped to resist.

I witnessed that havoc firsthand. I spent my childhood in foster care, moving between unstable homes where theft, violence, and neglect were part of daily life. At 17, I enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where I spent eight years, before enrolling as an undergraduate at Yale at age 25.

The Ivy League, I discovered, was dysfunctional in its own way. Like many upwardly mobile individuals who encounter members of the “luxury belief” class, I was mystified to hear elite university students deride marriage, family stability, personal responsibility, self-control—the very norms that had fueled their rise and served as my ladder out of chaos.

It was in college that I first encountered Dalrymple’s writing, through his City Journal essay, “A Taste for Danger,” in which he recounts some unpleasant memories from his youth before telling the reader: “The only thing worse than having a family, I discovered, is not having a family. My rejection of bourgeois virtues as mean-spirited and antithetical to real human development could not long survive contact with situations in which those virtues were entirely absent.” Finally, I thought, an upper-middle-class person who understands.

Dalrymple insists that freedom and order are partners, not rivals. Clear moral norms and the expectation that adults will behave responsibly are not mere bourgeois niceties. They are the minimum conditions for ordinary people to build decent lives.

Dalrymple is indispensable because he refuses to romanticize the poor or celebrate intellectual rebellion. He writes about people who trade stability for fleeting pleasures and a culture that cheers them on. Without pity or platitude, he cuts through the fog of jargon, reminding us that stability is fragile, that tradition is wisdom distilled through trial, and that humans are capable of virtue only when we believe we should be.

As Life at the Bottom turns 25, its warnings feel more urgent than ever.

Dalrymple’s many years of working as a doctor—doing rounds in impoverished neighborhoods, prisons, and other bedlams of vice and crime—have made him a keen observer of moral and spiritual poverty. He has thought deeply about what originates and what sustains this culture. In Life at the Bottom, Dalrymple brings together 22 of his most important City Journal articles, on far-ranging topics including⁠ violence, suicide, neglect, abuse, broken relationships, victimization, drugs, illiteracy, innumeracy, nihilism, despair, victim-mentality, nonjudgmentalism, promiscuity, jealousy, father abandonment, serial stepfatherhood, and sexual abuse.

Since its publication in 2001, little has changed. The dysfunction Dalrymple documented has not faded. In many ways it has grown worse.

In 2022, while living in England as a doctoral student, I witnessed a commonplace scene in a local Tesco grocer.

Two teenage boys—one white, one black—roamed the aisles, laughing as they stuffed goods into their pockets. A white cashier stared past them with the bored detachment of someone waiting for his shift to end. But a security guard—almost certainly a South Asian immigrant, judging by his accent and manner—intervened, ordering the boys to empty their pockets and leave. The young thieves accused the security guard of “racism” and grabbed another candy bar before strolling out. These thefts are seldom reported, disguising the true rate of crime in the community.

Many immigrants to Britain and America haven’t yet absorbed the spiritual and emotional poverty of the native-born underclass. They take their jobs seriously—including jobs, like the Tesco security guard, that our own elites see as unimportant or beneath them. This is one of the greatest contributions that immigrants make to the West: they still believe that work matters.

That scene at Tesco reminded me of a story that didn’t make it into the final version of my book, Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class.

When I returned home shortly after basic military training, I saw one of my old friends, Tyler, who had been raised by his grandmother. His mom was addicted to drugs and his dad was in prison. He was working ten hours a week at a local Burger King.

We had lunch at Applebee’s, where a sign out front announced that they were hiring full-time servers. “Ask for an application,” I told him. He smirked: “You ask for an application.” I grabbed one and brought it back to the table, and we filled it out together.

He got the job. On his first day, he didn’t show up. He “didn’t feel like it.”

Many upper-middle class people to whom I tell this story make excuses for Tyler: “Well, working at Applebee’s doesn’t sound fun.” True. But most of responsible adult life isn’t fun. Studying for a Ph.D. isn’t fun. Working 80-hour weeks at a consultancy isn’t fun.

The upper middle class already understands that hard work matters—they don’t need to be told. What they should do is preach the value of effort to those who, as Dalrymple shows again and again, have lost faith in it. Yet many affluent people, despite working relentlessly—and even bragging about it privately—publicly claim that effort is dull or meaningless.

Not long after his decision to abandon his new job, Tyler got drunk and high and crashed his motorcycle with a friend on the back. Tyler walked away with scrapes; his passenger cracked his skull and fell into a coma. Had Tyler been busy with a full-time job, perhaps that night would have gone differently. If a steady job were more valued than getting high and tearing down the highway, maybe his life would have taken a different turn. Instead, Tyler got his third DUI that night and went to San Quentin State Prison for 18 months. Soon after, another friend of ours was locked up as well.

The stories in this book repeatedly show the harms of the pervasive “nonjudgmental” worldview. In polite society, with rare exceptions, saying that some actions are better, more worthwhile, or more moral than others marks one as a reactionary outcast. For the underclass, this refusal to judge leads to the misery that Dalrymple describes. The upper and upper-middle class, meanwhile, has enough structure in their lives to avoid paying the full price for the values they publicly espouse.

Another theme is the habit of ignoring reality. Dalrymple recounts warning a young woman that, being smaller and weaker, she should avoid boyfriends who physically beat her. She dismissed the advice as “sexist,” returned to her abuser, and got beat up some more. The pattern repeats: personal choice is denied, all misfortune is blamed on systemic forces, and judgment is equated with oppression.

Where do these ideas come from? From the affluent and the credentialed, the group I call the “luxury belief” class, who promote views that confer social status at little cost while inflicting real costs on the poor and working class. For decades, they have passed these ideas down through schools, entertainment, news media, and politics. Members of the luxury belief class can carry on feeling righteous at a safe distance from the neighborhoods where these ideas inflict real damage.

Yale law professor Daniel Markovits, in The Meritocracy Trap, calls them “non-practicing libertines.” They live with strict discipline—working long hours, marrying before having children, sending their kids to good schools, and following all the old bourgeois virtues—while publicly espousing permissiveness.

For the elite ideas-festival crowd, every basic human good is to be picked apart or deconstructed with smug condescension. With equal fervor, they rehabilitate vice by asking, “What if this bad thing is actually good?”

Though today’s elites speak the language of 1960s countercultural left politics, their private lives reflect the square 1950s morality their predecessors rejected. Look closely at a liberal Park Slope nuclear family in the U.S. and you’ll see little difference from a mid-century suburban Republican one. Both are deeply committed to stability and achievement, which helps propel their kids toward academic and career success. And both embrace a convenient moral justification for that success: in the 1950s, belief in God and country; today, a commitment to social justice and ethical consumption.

The luxury belief class walks the Fifties and talks the Sixties.

The attributes that predict professional success—such as impulse control, academic aptitude, and personal accountability—also predict long-term romantic stability and marital commitment. Those who lack these characteristics require strong social norms and regular reinforcement.

Until relatively recently, those norms provided a framework that encouraged people across all social classes to adopt behaviors conducive to long-term success and community cohesion, which minimized the behavioral gap between those at the bottom and those at the top. People at the bottom used to be far more likely to get and stay married, obey the law, prioritize family stability, and adhere to the broader social norms set by their society’s elites.

But as those elites have become more insular and focused on self-perpetuation, the behavioral gap between them and lower-income groups has widened.

Elites’ unwillingness to publicly model and enforce these norms has contributed to a growing divide in family structure, marriage stability, and social behavior. Elite families thrive thanks to education, stability, and delayed gratification, while those below them struggle to replicate these patterns, leading to deeper social and economic inequality.

In my memoir, I describe the harm that luxury beliefs have done to the poor and working classes. A well-heeled student at an elite university can experiment with cocaine and will in all likelihood be fine. A kid from a dysfunctional home with absentee parents will often take that first hit of meth to self-destruction. Many policymakers believe this unfairness should be solved with subsidies and clean-needle programs. A better solution is for elites to preach publicly the discipline that actually governs their lives: behave responsibly, set an example, and stop performing guilt for each other’s approval. That might be called “elitist,” but the choice is never between having an elite or not. It is between having an elite that accepts responsibility and provides leadership and an elite that does neither.

Elites have always been somewhat hypocritical. But I prefer what I call the “John F. Kennedy model of hypocrisy” to what we have now. In private, JFK was flawed: often unfaithful and absent as a father. Yet in public, he presented himself as a devoted husband and father because he believed it was important to set an example. Today’s elites do the reverse. They get married, have children, and live stable, conventional lives. But ask their views on the importance of family, marriage, lawfulness, hard work, punctuality, integrity, or honesty, and you’ll get an apprehensive—or even dismissive—response.

Today’s opinion-shaping elites and tastemakers are still drawn to theories that justify rebellion against the civilized restraint that they privately observe. The obvious truth—that human brutality must be restrained by law or by custom—rarely makes it past the editorial gatekeepers.

Dalrymple illustrates how elite ideas, peddled by academics, trickle down in his essay “How Criminologists Foster Crime.” After some academic social scientists began proposing that repeat offenders might be “addicted” to crime, he soon encountered inmates who claimed they had an uncontrollable compulsion to steal cars. The theory offered inmates an excuse for their past and a permission slip for their future.

Much the same happened after postwar elites embraced moral and cultural relativism, along with pop-Marxist ideas that blamed social ills on material deprivation or shadowy political forces. These beliefs seeped into the lower classes, becoming even more destructive. If our personalities are simply products of our environment, then the inanimate world is our master, and we cannot be held responsible for what we do.

In prison, Dalrymple heard three different men convicted of stabbings say: “The knife went in.” No perpetrator, no ownership—just an event that happened. Why would a barely literate young man believe in free will when the educated people above him have abandoned it?

As the phrase suggests, “luxury beliefs” can only survive in prosperous societies.

Dalrymple narrates with grim amusement how doctors come from Mumbai and Manila, brimming with sympathy for the poor and impressed with how well the British government provides for them. But after a while, they notice something strange: many patients don’t seem grateful. One doctor was shocked when a heroin addict, whose life had just been saved, cursed at the staff and acted like he was being held hostage. Over time, these visiting foreign doctors realize that in a system where benefits are treated as entitlements, gratitude fades—as does basic decency.

As Dalrymple wisely notes, though, perverse welfare-state incentives are not sufficient to explain the squalor of the underclass. To create these conditions, you also need the ideological or philosophical scaffolding peddled by intellectuals that undermines relationships and obligations.

Indeed, for life satisfaction, our relationships are at least as important as money. Yet our elites are reluctant to promote the nonmaterial factors that give rise to a rich and fulfilling life: marriage, friendship, social bonds, neighborliness, and so on. Those don’t require money: people have been forming friendships, sacrificing for loved ones, and getting married for millennia, back when they lived on the edge of death. That’s how they survived in a dangerous world. As Dalrymple notes, if human fate were determined by material circumstances, then we should all still be living in caves.

Affluent and credentialed people typically know what is required for a satisfying life, which is why they have higher rates of marriage, steady employment, and law-abiding behavior, all of which reliably lead to health, stability, and success. Instead of pouring money into endless programs for the poor, elites should share what they know. They should promote wise choices and strong norms. They can share their wealth, but they should also share their values—the steps they have taken to live fulfilling lives.

Instead, cultural elites have lowered expectations for those who grow up in instability and squalor. The prevailing attitude is that if a young person comes from a deprived background, we should expect less from him. This is wrong. Such a person should be held to higher standards, precisely because the alternative is to sink to the level of his environment.

Young people from stable, affluent backgrounds do not require as much outside pressure. They have options. They are not surrounded by constant harmful distractions.

The young people most in need of strong norms and high expectations are those who have neither. Having helped to create the chaos that traps people in poverty and squalor, our elites choose to expect nothing from those who are trapped. This can lead only to disaster.

Regardless of where one starts in life, if you drop out of school, refuse to work, and raise children in violence and squalor, you are responsible for the results. The luxury belief class may have dismantled the guardrails that could have helped you avoid those choices, but they did not make those choices for you.

In developed countries, living a relatively prosperous life is not complicated. It would be easier if social norms were stronger and the people who follow them were celebrated—especially by those who have the most cultural influence.

Some years ago at the University of Cambridge, I told a fellow doctoral student about my high school friend Antonio, who was recruited to play college football. All he had to do was attend two weeks of make-up classes and get a B. He went for the first three days and then stopped.

My friend said, “Maybe it’s good he didn’t go to college. If that’s who he was and what he enjoyed doing, maybe he wasn’t meant to go.”

I asked what she would have done if it was her son.

“Forced him to go to class and threaten to kill him if he didn’t.”

When affluent, educated, and well-connected people validate and affirm the behaviors, decisions, and attitudes of marginalized and deprived kids, they believe that they’re being compassionate. But they would never do that for their own children. It’s fine if Antonio and I skip class and ruin our futures; it’s not fine if their kids do so. Many of the most influential people in our society have isolated themselves and their children from the world I grew up in, while paying lip service to the challenges of inequality.

Everyone reading this book already knows that discipline, work ethic, family stability, and self-control are good for people. But our elites have made it a moral taboo to say so plainly. Theodore Dalrymple refuses to play that game. He tells the truth. And one of the harshest truths in this book is that the people most eager to dismantle the norms that make life livable seldom deal with the results. They celebrate “liberation” from structure while living inside it. They enjoy the warm glow of their luxury beliefs while those at the bottom pay the price.

This was published in City Journal under the title “Theodore Dalrymple, Truth-Teller.” Reprinted from Life at the Bottom: The Worldview that Makes the Underclass (25th Anniversary Edition), by Theodore Dalrymple, with foreword by Rob Henderson (Bloomsbury Academic, an imprint of Bloomsbury Publishing plc, 2026).