I recently discussed the TV series Yellowstone with Richard Hanania. My impression is that it has echoes of Sons of Anarchy: A highly entertaining and hugely popular series with straightforward plots, low-to-medium depth characters, and the trappings of prestige television. I think that last part is why it confuses people. I recall Kurt Sutter (SOA creator) saying that his show was about a motorcycle gang, it’s not Shakespeare and it’s not The Wire. Just enjoy and don’t read too deeply into it.
Yellowstone is enjoyable whether you read too much into it or just completely shut your brain off.
Exploring how people make implicit tradeoffs between status and money.
UATX (Univ. of Austin) is hosting a summer high school program in San Francisco. These kinds of summer programs filled in a lot of gaps in my education when I was in college. This one is for high school students. Strongly recommend applying here.
The Missing Aunties by Mary Harrington
America's Elite Problem - We Have Too Many of 'Me' by James F. Richardson
How To Do Great Work by Paul Graham
One great passage (among many): “Planning does usually seem the more responsible choice. It sounds more organized to say ‘we're going to do x and then y and then z’ than ‘we're going to try x and see what happens.’ And it is more organized; it just doesn't work as well.”
This describes my experience both with Twitter (I’ll just start tweeting interesting stuff I’m reading and see what happens) and with my newsletter (I’ll just write a weekly post and see where it goes).
We are experiencing an unusually high volume of bureaucracy by Rory Sutherland
On Race and Academia by John McWhorter
Eve Theory of Consciousness by Andrew
Three interesting findings:
1. Young children who reside in households with an unrelated adult are nearly 50 times more likely to suffer a fatal injury-inflicted death, compared with children living with two biological parents. (source).
2. In mixed-sex social settings, once the group size exceeds four, they tend to split off into single-sex groups. Women in such settings frequently initiate all-female conversations, as they find the typical male conversational style too confrontational and disconcerting. (source).
3. When Stalin passed a law making children liable for the death penalty for “economic crimes” such as stealing food, the communist newspaper in France justified the measure on the grounds that under communism, children matured so rapidly that by age twelve they were fully responsible citizens. (source).
