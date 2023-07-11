I recently discussed the TV series Yellowstone with Richard Hanania. My impression is that it has echoes of Sons of Anarchy: A highly entertaining and hugely popular series with straightforward plots, low-to-medium depth characters, and the trappings of prestige television. I think that last part is why it confuses people. I recall Kurt Sutter (SOA creator) saying that his show was about a motorcycle gang, it’s not Shakespeare and it’s not The Wire. Just enjoy and don’t read too deeply into it.

Yellowstone is enjoyable whether you read too much into it or just completely shut your brain off.

From the archives:

Exploring how people make implicit tradeoffs between status and money.

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings:

1. Young children who reside in households with an unrelated adult are nearly 50 times more likely to suffer a fatal injury-inflicted death, compared with children living with two biological parents. (source).

2. In mixed-sex social settings, once the group size exceeds four, they tend to split off into single-sex groups. Women in such settings frequently initiate all-female conversations, as they find the typical male conversational style too confrontational and disconcerting. (source).

3. When Stalin passed a law making children liable for the death penalty for “economic crimes” such as stealing food, the communist newspaper in France justified the measure on the grounds that under communism, children matured so rapidly that by age twelve they were fully responsible citizens. (source).

