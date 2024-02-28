You can now listen to the audio of my Feb 20 book launch event at The Village Underground with

:

You can also watch my live book event held yesterday at AEI. Great turnout, many thanks to all who attended, and to Sally Satel, Naomi Schaefer Riley and everyone else who helped to organize. Starts at around 10:15:

San Francisco book event

You are invited to my Troubled book event in San Francisco at 8VC on March 7 at 6pm. Space is limited, so please register as soon as you can: RSVP and details. I’ll be in conversation with 8VC’s Kevin Niechen, followed by audience q&a. I’d love to see as many readers there as possible.

Book reviews

Here are a few new reviews and discussions of my book:

Yesterday I recorded a long and intense podcast with the great

. Really good. Should be out later this week.

Also recently spoke with Jordan Peterson on his podcast, where we went for more than 2 hours in total. They tell me it’ll be out next week. I told Jordan this story: A friend at Harvard was recently at the Harvard bookstore. Surprisingly, they actually stock 2 copies of Troubled. Unsurprisingly (and amusingly), the staff covered Jordan’s name with their store sticker on both copies.

Coincidence? Some have suggested to me that a secret reader on the book store staff did this to prevent objections to stocking the book, or to increase the likelihood that it will sell to the type of patrons who visit the store.

The JBP podcast now has rented studios, camera crew, airpods, the works. Last time I was on his podcast 3 years ago, we were just two guys in our domiciles with our webcams and wired earbuds. Back in 2021:

