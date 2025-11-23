Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Roger Loeb
13h

Many people my age (older than the hills) learned conversational skills at the family dinner table. Unfortunately, many (most?) families no longer have dinner together (with the TV off). My parents insisted we be home for dinner every night, although we were allowed to bring guests when we began dating. And my dad was known for bringing home interesting people without warning, which is why my mother always prepared more food than necessary. I learned a lot at that dinner table and was introduced to a vast selection of topics.

Ace Spitzer
14h

2 Grateful Dead songs are on my mind today. “Comes a time” and “Mission in the rain “. Similar songs thematically. About wanting dreams, working towards dreams, and hitting or missing those dreams. So men need to feel grounded? Let them talk about their aspirations. I only started seriously thinking about mine relatively recently and definitely in my late 20s. And yes, personal communication is a skill i want to develop so I can lead people and develop business relationships.

Listen and put yourself into the song

