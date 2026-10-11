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S Stanfill's avatar
S Stanfill
12h

Fascinating! I missed this survey somehow, but I’ve been traveling a lot and when I travel I tend to take a social media vacation. Here’s how I found your substack. I’m old - sheesh - I’m a boomer female. I read a great deal and read your book in one sitting. One of my favorite categories of books would be ‘books by and about people entirely unlike me’ so you can understand the appeal. I grew up as the daughter of a divorced woman - with my mother and her parents - as barely middle class but in a safe , pleasant neighborhood.

I found Substack via some other essayist. It’s the only social media spot that seems to allow , and even encourage thoughtful conversations that are not just provocative trolling for for likes.

I’ve moved up a lot in terms of class. In theory, I should have some luxury beliefs, but I don’t (or at least I imagine that I don’t).

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brianne fitzgerald's avatar
brianne fitzgerald
12h

This spread gives me hope that there is more about us that is alike and that we could/should seek out others to dialogue with. Great Sunday read

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