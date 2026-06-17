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From the archives:

Who Keeps the Castle Clean?

The Psychology of Morality:

My new lecture series “The Psychology of Morality” is now available exclusively at Peterson Academy.

I delivered six lectures in front of a live studio audience that explore the origins of morality. The course examines the distinction between moral philosophy and moral psychology, showing how emotions and intuitions often guide our judgments more than rational principles. It also investigates frameworks such as Haidt’s moral foundations theory and Gray’s moral dyad theory. The series also covers dark personality traits and their relationship with moral behavior, and concludes by examining the relationship between morality and happiness, sex differences in moral judgment, and moral development across the lifespan.

Enroll here for immediate access.

Here’s the trailer:

Links and recommendations:

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Three interesting findings:

1. Social scientists are more likely than ordinary people to chalk up sex differences to nurture rather than nature, and this even extends to differences between hens and roosters. This is one area where laypeople have a firmer grasp on reality than many alleged experts. (source: A Billion Years of Sex Differences by Steve Stewart-Williams).

2. 25% of “very liberal” Americans say violence can be justified to achieve political goals compared with 3% of “very conservative” Americans. (source).

3. Add up the tax and the philanthropy, and the citizenry gets 59% of what billionaires earn, or 73% if you follow their fortunes into death. Estimates that billionaires pay lower tax rates than everyone else rest on distortions, tricks and lies. (source).

The paperback version of Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class is now available.

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