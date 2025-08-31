Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Frank Lee
13h

Again, great stuff from Rob. But reading this I found myself in disagreement with an important point.

I think most males are biologically predisposed to be the warrior and protector unless they are prevented by society/culture or otherwise face developmental challenges from bad parenting. I disagree that apathy and laziness are the default, but I think they are a byproduct of a collectivist matriarchal system replacing the previous libertarian paternal system that was the actual system design for democratic societies for most of history.

Come on man, just consider the grade school energy that bursts out in boys when released to the playground, and what games they gravitate to... except when the female-dominated power of the schools puts down all those rules to "make everyone safe".

Joseph Cambell also noted this need for mother's child to father's child and then adult progression. in all successful cultures and lamented that the West did not have it and was drifting toward a deletion of the father's child step leading to societal catastrophe as males would grow dysfunctional and fail to have any productive role in society.

My son did not handle college well... could not muster the discipline to set still in a classroom. He was smoking too much pot and drinking too much and seemed unmotivated. After trying for four years, he enrolled in the Army and picked a six-year MOS at age 22. Almost immediately he blossomed. At his basic training graduation, he complained that it was not physically challenging enough... claiming that the military had reduced the requirements due to more females and out of shape recruits. He went on to become a non-commissioned sergeant within his first year of duty as he earned the leadership responsibility.

My assessment of his situation... too much matriarchal control in the education system, and too much mothering from my wonderful wife. She was going to call his commanding officer at one point to try and get them to overturn a decline of leave during the holiday. I regret not being a bigger part of both my son's development in their early and later teenage years as I focused so much on my career.

The school system has always been this way but has gotten worse. With the rise of a female dominate society, when we have gutted male careers and more females get college degrees and end up the primary bread winner... and then take their toxic feminism movement into general society and upend our culture... males are shutting down due to both the depletion of male role models combined with restrictions and depletions of paths for them to actually be the males that their biology compels them to be.

I don't see this as a natural state for males. The apathetic, lazy and directionless male that screams for socialism and Universal Basic Income and demonstrates so much depression and psychological unwellness that manifests in things like gender identity confusion... he has been damaged by his mother, the education system and societal and cultural drift that is anti-real-male.

Excuse my French, but fuck feminism and everything it represents today.

David Sasaki
16h

I imagine that you’d name the military, unlike higher education, as a positive rite of passage for young men wanting to cultivate a mature masculinity. Do you have thoughts on other, non-military rites of passage to cultivate collective, purposeful masculinity? (I’ve been influenced by Sam Pressler’s writing of the collective service of WWII combined with the economic mobility of the GI bill. Today we seem stuck on SAT tutors and elite private schools.)

