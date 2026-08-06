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Late Sexual Capitalism
Modern Wisdom
Aug 6
•
Rob Henderson
42
6
Overreaction, Bullshitting, Death Penalty
Links and recommendations
Aug 4
•
Rob Henderson
72
3
12
The Secret Conservatism of Upper-Middle-Class Parents
Aug 2
•
Rob Henderson
169
11
21
July 2026
True Self, Choice Paralysis, Sexual Problems
Links and recommendations
Jul 30
•
Rob Henderson
52
2
8
Sixteen Fun Facts About Me
Jul 28
•
Rob Henderson
136
16
7
Christopher Nolan’s Ancient Greek Hero Is Suspiciously Modern
Review of "The Odyssey" (2026)
Jul 26
•
Rob Henderson
218
9
27
Black Markets, Christopher Nolan, Summer of Love
Links and recommendations + the best sleep upgrade I've ever had
Jul 24
•
Rob Henderson
59
1
8
Zohran Mamdani Doesn't Know What Working Class Means
The luxury belief class continues to redefine terms to the point of meaninglessness
Jul 22
•
Rob Henderson
435
20
89
Does Female Empowerment Require Monthly Botox Injections?
My interview with Freya India
Jul 19
•
Rob Henderson
48
2
9
The Odyssey Explains Why Nobody Can Relax Anymore
Jul 18
•
Rob Henderson
122
14
20
Childhood Patterns, Dangerous Female, MAGA Kabuki
Links and recommendations
Jul 16
•
Rob Henderson
46
2
9
The Millennial Fears the Sting of Downward Mobility
Speaking with Louise Perry
Jul 14
•
Rob Henderson
and
Louise Perry
45
4
7
48:00
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