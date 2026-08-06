Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Rob Henderson's Newsletter

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July 2026

True Self, Choice Paralysis, Sexual Problems
Links and recommendations
  Rob Henderson
Sixteen Fun Facts About Me
  Rob Henderson
Christopher Nolan’s Ancient Greek Hero Is Suspiciously Modern
Review of "The Odyssey" (2026)
  Rob Henderson
Black Markets, Christopher Nolan, Summer of Love
Links and recommendations + the best sleep upgrade I've ever had
  Rob Henderson
Zohran Mamdani Doesn't Know What Working Class Means
The luxury belief class continues to redefine terms to the point of meaninglessness
  Rob Henderson
Does Female Empowerment Require Monthly Botox Injections?
My interview with Freya India
  Rob Henderson
The Odyssey Explains Why Nobody Can Relax Anymore
  Rob Henderson
Childhood Patterns, Dangerous Female, MAGA Kabuki
Links and recommendations
  Rob Henderson
The Millennial Fears the Sting of Downward Mobility
Speaking with Louise Perry
  Rob Henderson and Louise Perry
48:00
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