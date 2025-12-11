You can now catch my recent conversation with Paul E. Peterson, Professor of Government at Harvard, on the Education Exchange Podcast.

Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.

My latest for The Times:

Nick Fuentes unwittingly revealed the trick to his fame. It will be his undoing

A recent study from the University of Cambridge (my alma mater) has revealed that humans are more monogamous than their primate cousins chimpanzees and gorillas, but less so than other mammals. Researchers analyzed sibling data from various animal species and human populations to arrive at an estimated monogamy rating. The findings suggest that monogamy is a dominant mating pattern for humans.

“The researchers found that beavers had a monogamy rating of 72%, while humans clocked in at 66%, slightly higher than meerkats’ score of 60%. All three species are part of what they call the “premier league” of monogamy. At the other end of the scale, dolphins and chimpanzees had a monogamy rating of just 4%, while mountain gorillas came in at 6%. Monogamy has long been considered a key factor in the social cooperation that has facilitated humans’ ability to dominate the planet, according to the researchers.”

Three interesting findings:

1. Increased exposure to poor individuals is associated with lower support for redistribution among wealthy individuals. Local exposure to poor individuals reduces support for redistribution among the well-off. (source).

2. Extraverts are more likely to tell dirty jokes; people high in openness/intellect are more likely to lounge around the house in the nude; and agreeable people are more likely to iron their clothes or sing in the shower. (source; h/t Steve Stewart-Williams).

3. Proportion of Republican voters who believe the Holocaust was greatly exaggerated or did not happen as historians describe (source):

•77% of Hispanic GOP voters

•66% of black GOP voters

•30% of white GOP voters

The paperback version of Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class is now available.

