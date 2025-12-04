You can now catch my conversation with Dan Hollaway on the Citizen Podcast.

A recent study from the Netherlands examining the reasoning abilities of chimpanzees may have crucial implications for early childhood education and for the way we train AI systems.

Researchers presented chimps with two boxes, one containing food. Initially, the animals received a clue suggesting which box held the reward. Later, they were given stronger evidence pointing to the other box. The chimps frequently switched their choices in response to the new clues. “Chimpanzees were able to revise their beliefs when better evidence became available,” said Sanford, who is a researcher in the UC Berkeley Social Origins Lab. “This kind of flexible reasoning is something we often associate with 4-year-old children. It was exciting to show that chimps can do this too.”

1. Gay male couples have the lowest breakup rates; female-female couples have the highest. On average, women are more likely than men to initiate breakups. As a result, two women in a relationship means a higher chance of a breakup. (source; h/t Steve Stewart-Williams)

2. Large study in England (n = 7,403) finds that people who claim to be “spiritual but not religious” are more likely to have mental health issues including drug dependency, abnormal eating attitudes, generalized anxiety disorders, and phobias. (source).

3. Half of married adults have sex at least once per week, compared with only one-third of unmarried adults:

