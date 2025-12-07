Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Michener's avatar
John Michener
15h

Interesting. The comment about people not wanting to read gets to me. Unlike them, I only read. I refuse to consume audio and video content - I don't have time for it. I can read at my own speed. Audio and video content force me to consume at broadcast speed. This may change in the near future when I can feed the media into a LLM and transcribe it. What I really want is for the LLM to map the transcript to a recursive presentation deck that is linked to the transcript so that I can dive into the detain that is of interest to me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sarah Thompson's avatar
Sarah Thompson
15h

I have received so much “good advice” on how to create “good content” for marketing and I was always miserable trying to do that on social, but when I write what I really write, I feel so much more alive and I know that’s the place to work from.

Like Steve Martin said in answer to the question, “how do you become a famous banjo player?” “Become famous first.”

I had not thought about the Cargo Cult aspect of celebrity emulation; I like that a lot.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Rob Henderson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture