Freedom Amplifies Differences

Why you see some male commenters get enraged when a woman posts her educational or career milestones online, while you never see angry female commenters when a man posts a self-congratulatory accomplishment
Thoughts on the HBO show Euphoria and how it differs from teen dramas of the past
People at the very top and the very bottom of society are more paranoid and zero-sum in their thinking, while the middle is oddly calmer
An evolutionary-psychology take on tattoos: why men tattoo their arms and chests, while women are more likely to focus on their stomachs and backsides
Evidence that high individualism plus constant social turnover—exactly the lifestyle pushed on ambitious elites—maps onto higher rates of depression
You can stretch your personality in a way that you can’t with IQ. An introvert can act like an extrovert on purpose but you cannot “act” your way into a 15-point IQ boost
A paradox: we live in the freest, richest societies in history, where genetic differences are maximally expressed, yet our culture insists that everyone is a blank slate shaped only by the environment
Your partner’s personality matters for your success: men with conscientious spouses tend to earn more, even when their own traits are controlled
How much money we pour into trying to raise test scores without much success, and how little we invest in cultivating character, even though traits like honesty and self-control are actually more changeable than academic ability
How self-help books are marketed differently to women and men
Buried status signals in The Great Gatsby
