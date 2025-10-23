Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Prison Inmates Think They're More Moral Than You

Rob Henderson's Office Hours - #19
Rob Henderson
Oct 23, 2025
Topics covered: My review of Ed Latimore’s remarkable memoir—his journey from poverty and chaos to discipline and meaning—and what it reveals about how people actually change. I also share some research that caught my attention: inmates who think they’re morally above average, scientists afraid to publish uncomfortable truths, and the shocking state of adult illiteracy. I also discuss some eye-opening research—like why prison inmates see themselves as morally superior, how pet obsession might be tied to falling birth rates, and why the highly educated are more likely to endorse political violence. Enjoy.

