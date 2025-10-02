Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Downwardly Mobile Elites

Rob Henderson's Office Hours - #18
Rob Henderson
Oct 02, 2025
Some topics covered:

  • Why rates of domestic violence are higher in same-sex couples, and why the standard sociological explanations might not tell the whole story

  • Conflict is less likely when there’s an obvious imbalance in size or power, and more likely when the two are evenly matched

  • A few thoughts on my next book project

  • Self-censorship among college students is less about fear of professors and more about fear of their peers

  • Lower IQ predicts stronger, almost “magical,” beliefs about celebrities—like assuming your favorite star would feel a deep connection with you if you met

  • Women who identify as feminists report stronger preferences for premium beauty products

  • Why, unlike powerful male rulers, equally powerful female rulers (e.g., Cleopatra) didn’t form massive harems full of attractive young members of the opposite sex. Instead, powerful women like Cleopatra preferred relationships with powerful men like Julius Caesar and Mark Antony

  • What looks like ideological zeal often starts as psychology: status loss, thwarted ambition, and the sting of downward mobility

  • Distinguishing genteel poverty from actual poverty—networks and cultural fluency cushion the fall

  • The politics of ascent vs. descent: those who climbed from the bottom tend to want reform, not revolution; those sliding from the top often want to flip the board over entirely

  • Intra-elite conflict and political extremism

  • Affluent people are most likely to crave prestige and power; success leads to unquenchable thirst

  • Early-20th-century American elites (WASPs) flirted with socialism out of guilt and anxiety as their cultural primacy weakened

  • Today’s highly educated elites are heirs to that anxious class, sensing slippage and reaching for redistributive stories that promise redress

  • Socialism’s recurring appeal; it is naturally compelling, a beautiful story; we have to learn—often painfully—about its limits

