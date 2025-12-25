The Unresolved Contradiction of Diversity Initiatives

Louise Perry and I discuss the recent viral Compact article by Jacob Savage on the disappearance of millennial white males from elite intellectual and creative occupations

There is something darkly amusing about how the least racist cohort of young white people to ever exist were the ones required to step aside for the sake of diversity, while the older cohort of white people who were more racist got to keep their jobs

We explore why Compact has become the home for arguments that suddenly define online discourse (recall that they also published Helen Andrews’ piece about feminization, which Louise and I discussed here)

How political ambiguity makes certain essays “safe” to share across ideological lines

The contradiction at the heart of diversity initiatives: they are said to be necessary, yet when they actually work they are denied to be effective

How Thomas Sowell’s experience shows that perceptions of merit shift once standards are known to differ

Louise suggests she may, as a professional journalist, have benefited from being female and asks me whether, with a mixed race Asian/Latino background, I have benefited from diversity initiatives. I speculate that my edge wasn’t race—it was veteran status and a personal narrative that fit certain programs

I tell a story from many years ago when I landed in a Stanford summer program meant for “underrepresented minorities,” and what it felt like to be the odd one out in a room with a very different moral vocabulary, and what nonwhite leftists say when white people aren’t in the room

Louise and I discuss two possibilities for why Substack skews more male than legacy media outlets: either Substack is a refuge for writers from disfavored groups, and it selects for independence and risk tolerance; podcasts show the same pattern

Why self-promotion feels “icky” to almost everyone, yet becomes mandatory if you’re building a career without much institutional backing

Louise makes the blunt point that men are simply better, on average, at pushing past the cringe of self-marketing. This changes outcomes in creator markets

The unfairness of the “another white guy starting a podcast” meme: Hosting a podcast gets celebrated when it comes with elite branding vs. mocked when it’s an independent project (until it becomes successful, of course)

We contrasting Hollywood’s decline to academia’s decline

Why the collapse in media trust is one of the few points everyone now concedes, from left to right

We explore a simple causal idea: if the press were still widely respected, attacking it would be politically costly—so the willingness to attack it signals the trust was already long gone

What got selected out of media wasn’t only race or gender—it was heterodoxy, disagreeableness, and eccentricity, which made the whole product more boring, which is why increasing numbers of people prefer to read Substack for opinion journalism

Connect the “betrayal of meritocracy” thesis to the mood shift among younger cohorts: a fast, visible overhaul produces cynicism, polarization, and a sense that the ladder is rigged

If institutions stated preferred diversity goals plainly and quantitatively, people could accurately assess their odds of success instead of living in fog and rumor

How prestige functions as a kind of currency in creative and intellectual jobs, and how competition for prestige can suppress wages while increasing political conformity

Louise and I return to a core conflict: blank-slate assumptions drive a belief that unequal outcomes must be discrimination, so proportionality becomes the only acceptable moral target