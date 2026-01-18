Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Rob Henderson's Newsletter
Rob Henderson's Office Hours
Women's Activism
0:00
-58:55

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Women's Activism

Speaking with Louise Perry
Rob Henderson's avatar
Louise Perry's avatar
Rob Henderson and Louise Perry
Jan 18, 2026
∙ Paid

Some topics covered:

  • I turn into a reply-guy, offering a “yes, but” comment to one of Louise’s recent WSJ columns

  • A fascinating 2017 study showing that infants expect equality only until they notice differences in social status—after that, they expect higher-status figures to get more

  • The ICE shooting of Renee Good and how gender dynamics shaped reactions to this event

  • Why the activism around ICE confrontations appears to be disproportionately female, often “suburban mom” coded, with women treating armed officers like they’re annoying bureaucrats, not armed law enforcement officers

  • Many protesters seem to believe ICE officers are “fascists,” yet also assume those same officers would never actually use real force against them

  • We talk about how much modern protest relies on moral power rather than force: sympathy, outrage, and optics instead of muscle

  • Louise makes a blunt point: if politics ever turns violent, the side with more young men would probably win

  • I share advice I once got from a retired cop

  • You don’t need deepfakes or AI to polarize a country. Real video is more than enough. People will supply their own meaning, their own villain, their own martyr

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Rob Henderson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture