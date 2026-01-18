Women's Activism

Some topics covered:
I turn into a reply-guy, offering a “yes, but” comment to one of Louise’s recent WSJ columns
A fascinating 2017 study showing that infants expect equality only until they notice differences in social status—after that, they expect higher-status figures to get more
The ICE shooting of Renee Good and how gender dynamics shaped reactions to this event
Why the activism around ICE confrontations appears to be disproportionately female, often “suburban mom” coded, with women treating armed officers like they’re annoying bureaucrats, not armed law enforcement officers
Many protesters seem to believe ICE officers are “fascists,” yet also assume those same officers would never actually use real force against them
We talk about how much modern protest relies on moral power rather than force: sympathy, outrage, and optics instead of muscle
Louise makes a blunt point: if politics ever turns violent, the side with more young men would probably win
I share advice I once got from a retired cop
You don’t need deepfakes or AI to polarize a country. Real video is more than enough. People will supply their own meaning, their own villain, their own martyr