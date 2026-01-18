Women's Activism

Some topics covered:

I turn into a reply-guy, offering a “yes, but” comment to one of Louise’s recent WSJ columns

A fascinating 2017 study showing that infants expect equality only until they notice differences in social status—after that, they expect higher-status figures to get more

The ICE shooting of Renee Good and how gender dynamics shaped reactions to this event

Why the activism around ICE confrontations appears to be disproportionately female, often “suburban mom” coded, with women treating armed officers like they’re annoying bureaucrats, not armed law enforcement officers

Many protesters seem to believe ICE officers are “fascists,” yet also assume those same officers would never actually use real force against them

We talk about how much modern protest relies on moral power rather than force: sympathy, outrage, and optics instead of muscle

Louise makes a blunt point: if politics ever turns violent, the side with more young men would probably win

I share advice I once got from a retired cop