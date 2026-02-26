Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Rob Henderson's Office Hours
Aaron Sorkin's Fast-Talking Liberals
Aaron Sorkin's Fast-Talking Liberals

Speaking with Louise Perry
Rob Henderson and Louise Perry
Feb 26, 2026
Some topics covered:

  • The left-coded patriotism of Aaron Sorkin’s films and TV shows

  • A deep divide on the left: is America a flawed project that should live up to its ideals, or an inherently rotten structure that must be torn down entirely? We’re now seeing this fissure on the right as well

  • Sorkin’s obsession with rhythm. Actors speak at high speed, with no hesitation, no wasted syllable. This cadence creates the illusion of brilliance; viewers conflate fast talk with perceived intelligence

  • There is a very small correlation between speaking speed and IQ, but the relationship is so small that you can’t practically infer anything from the speed of any individual’s cadence

  • Sorkin’s fascination with elite education

  • In Sorkin’s film Being the Ricardos, he lets you understand why a liberal-minded person someone might flirt with communism, then he slams you with the voice of someone who fled it. And interestingly, this debate takes place within a marriage

  • Why I could only handle two seasons of The West Wing before stopping

  • What appealed to viewers of The West Wing and House of Cards, two very different shows

  • The moral ambiguity of A Few Good Men

  • How Colonel Jessup (the Jack Nicholson character) compares with the senior officers I witnessed in the military

  • Louise reads Jessup as a Colonel Kurtz figure (from the film Apocalypse Now), a man who has built a private kingdom at the edge of the map. The base on Guantanamo becomes his little colony (see my conversation about Apocalypse Now with Trung Phan and Jim O’Shaughnessy here)

  • Interestingly, Colonel Jessup (Jack Nicholson) speaks uncharacteristically slow for a Sorkin character. Now I’m wondering if fast talk is supposed to code as liberal in his stories

  • A practical question about prestige TV: can a Republican administration ever be the center of a popular TV show? Both West Wing and House of Cards depict Democratic administrations

  • Sorkin as a dramatist of “end of history” optimism, an optimism has lost its audience on both left and right

  • See my essay about The West Wing and other TV shows here

