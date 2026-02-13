The Hidden Politics of "Sinners"

You can now watch my review of Sinners with Richard Hanania.

Some topics covered:

The vampires pitch equality to the black juke joint owners; whether the vampires represent colorblind liberalism or something else

Parallels to Get Out (2017), where polite liberal language serves as a mask for sinister motives

All the cultural tropes/stereotypes. Chinese characters with the monkey king, Native Americans with supernatural magic tracking skills, Irish jig dancing villains, black women using hoodoo magic

We note the total absence of sympathetic white characters. And the complexity of the Irish immigrant character Remmick

Whether the film merits the buzz around it

Was Chicago in 1932 as racist as the Jim Crow south?

The Asian married couple who operate two convenience stores in Mississippi. Both husband and wife speak with Southern American accents; I question whether such a couple could actually have existed in the 1930s

Suspension of disbelief — “oh you’ll accept that vampires exist but not a Chinese American couple in 1932 with flawless Mississippian accents”

When sophisticated audience members are given permission to be enthusiastic about depictions of traditional masculinity and frontier justice

Thoughts on the history of black families in America

The frequent references in Sinners to men performing cunnilingus on women

Whether the film portrays gender relations of the era as accurately as it does race relations

How modern films often portray male sexuality in a very curated way

How the turning point of the Sinners comes when the Asian woman invites the vampires into the juke joint; consistent with a long tradition where female characters act as gateways between the ordinary and supernatural worlds (more on this point here). I also wonder whether the decision to have the Asian woman invite the vampires in has any symbolic meaning

The actor playing Hogwood (the KKK Grand Dragon) has Spanish roots; we discuss whether this would actually be possible and exchange thoughts on anti-Catholic sentiment of the era

A “highbrow reaction video” where instead of reacting to clips, we read and react to written reviews of the film