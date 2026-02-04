From the archives:

How to Spot a Star

The Only Reading App I Use:

I’ve been using Readwise since April of 2021.

If you follow me on Instagram or Twitter/X, you’ll know I regularly share screenshots like this from books or articles I’ve read:

These screenshots come from my Readwise app.

Readwise aggregates your reading highlights from various sources like Kindle, Apple Books, Substack, Twitter, and so on. It stores your highlights in one place, making it easier to stay on top of your reading.

Each morning, it emails me 8 random excerpts from different books I’ve read. Since 2021, that daily message has been a quiet ritual for me: fragments from books I half‑forgot are resurfaced, like my own past self giving me a tap on the shoulder.

Moreover, when I’m thinking about a particular topic, a quick search pulls up not just my notes but every highlighted Kindle passage I’ve ever saved on the topic.

Three interesting findings:

1. Female chimpanzees mate frequently—up to 50 times a day—with multiple males in their group. One function of this promiscuity is to confuse paternity: if a female has mated with many or all of the males in the community, each male may believe he could be the father of her infant, making him less likely to harm or kill it. (source: The Origin of Politics by Nicholas Wade).

2. Study with more than 11 thousand participants in 45 countries around the world encompassing North America, Asia, Africa, Western Europe, South America, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, and other regions: Attractive men and women are viewed as relatively more intelligent, dominant, trustworthy, confident, responsible, caring, and sociable. They are also perceived to be both happier and less weird. (source).

3. The average age of a founder of a highly profitable tech company is 42.3 years old. The media-driven belief that successful founders tend to be young is untrue—older founders consistently have higher probabilities of success. (source: Don’t Trust Your Gut by Seth Stephens-Davidowitz).

