Artifice Girl, Blinded by Beauty, Speaking and Social Class
New podcast appearance + links and recommendations
Earlier this week I spoke with Anthony Pompliano at his studio in Miami. Really enjoyed this in-depth conversation. The final question caught me off guard and gave me something new to think about.
Also on Spotify and Apple Podcast.
Miami:
On Saturday (June 3) at 2pm I’ll be at Casa Florida 437 SW 2nd St, Miami, FL 33130. Come say hi.
From the archives:
Some lessons I’ve learned:
Links and recommendations:
I watched The Artifice Girl (2023) on a flight recently. Good sci fi movie. A low budget version of M3gan for a smarter audience.
The WEIRDest Bullshit in the World by David Pinsof
At Oxford students now live in fear - they think cancelling each other will help them get ahead by a member of the Oxford Feminist Union
Notes from Prince Harry’s Ghostwriter by J.R. Moehringer
You’re probably a eugenicist by Diana Fleischman
What is Poverty? By Theodore Dalrymple
The War on Reason by Paul Bloom
Three interesting findings:
1. There is no statistical relationship between attractiveness and actual academic performance (r = 0.03), but there a strong positive correlation between attractiveness and perceived intelligence (r = 0.81). The authors of this study suggest that observers are “blinded by beauty.” (source).
2. Sex differences in crying proneness are larger in countries that are wealthier, more egalitarian, more democratic, and more individualist. (source).
3. In the U.S., reciting 7 random words is sufficient to allow people to discern a speaker’s social class. The type of speech used in digital devices—i.e., voices used in tech products like the Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant—is associated with higher social class. (source).
Premium tweets:
I’ve enabled Twitter subscriptions. To subscribe, go to my profile and click the upper right corner, as shown here:
Payments are done through Stripe, just like with Substack.
On Substack, I share my most fully developed thoughts. As well as book reviews and academic paper summaries and interesting ideas worth highlighting. Most of my writing here is grounded in personal experiences and empirical research.
My subscription Tweets will be different. Off-the-cuff and idiosyncratic thoughts, brief insights, stray observations, hot takes, and personal opinions. I occasionally share this stuff on my main Twitter feed, but I try not to do it very often. Many people, though, seem to enjoy when I post more unfiltered thoughts. So I figured I’d do this more regularly for the price of a cup of coffee ($4) per month.
I’ll also share spicier book excerpts and notes on what I’m reading that don’t make it onto my normal timeline. I’ll add commentary to links I post.
This Sunday, regular weekly posting will resume.
Jesus those Oxford students are status-obsessed, cowardly conformists. It makes me want to stay away from the elite educated. They'll stab you in the back when you are not looking just so they can move up the ladder. Or at the very least, they have no moral principles that you can rely on.
Pinsof mentions that people in some countries do not have much curiosity about other peoples for its own sake, only for its advantages. They pay attention to wealthy countries in order to make contacts and figure out how to get there. They don't much care about other developing countries that are not in their trading range. The Thai do not much care about the Bolivians or the Bulgarians, or the Inuit. It is Europeans who become anthropologists and sociologists to learn about others. In fact, it is even more narrow than that: Anglospheric countries and Germans, mostly, though the French and the Scandinavians have some interest as well. This also seems to be related to studying prehistory and even history. The Chinese are now doing a lot of archaeology - in China.
I don't know if this is simply a specific version of loving knowledge for its own sake or if it is an entirely separate phenomenon to care about other peoples.