You can now catch my conversation with Liam DeBoer on The Blendr Report podcast.

Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.

Wall Street Journal

I have a new piece out in the Wall Street Journal about chads and incels.

The Myth of the Chad (alternate link here)

Excerpt:

A popular story online—especially among young men—is that a small group of men are having lots of sex partners while everyone else is left out. This belief breeds anger and resentment. It frames dating as a winner-take-all competition. But the data tell a different story, challenging the idea that society is divided into sexual elites (aka “Chads”) and permanent losers (aka “incels”). For most young adults, the most common number of sexual partners in the past year is one or zero. A minority of men and a minority of women account for most casual sex, and they mostly pair with each other. Most sex still happens inside relationships. In his 2017 book “Cheap Sex,” sociologist Mark Regnerus drew on data from more than 15,000 American adults. He found that 20% of men between ages 25 and 50 account for about 70% of reported sexual partnerships with women. Those figures are easy to misread. They don’t mean that 70% of women are sleeping with 20% of men, because women show a similar pattern. About 20% of women account for roughly 65% of reported male partners.

Read the whole thing here or here.

New York City Event:

A relaxed, off-the-record conversation and Q&A.

Thursday, Feb 26 at 6:30pm.

Details and registration info here.

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings:

1. Using data from 1,683 unrelated heterosexual spousal pairs, a 2020 study revealed that people preferred partners who were genetically equivalent to fourth cousins (note: they weren’t actually fourth cousins; their genetic relatedness was equivalent to fourth cousins). A separate study from 2008 found that the greatest number of offspring was seen in couples related at the third- to fourth-cousin level. This is what you would expect if some degree of assortative mating conferred evolutionary fitness advantages.

2. How many hours does it take to make a friend? It takes about 50 hours of socializing to go from acquaintance to “casual” friend, an additional 40 hours to be considered a “real” friend, and a total of 200 hours to become a “close” friend. (source).

3. Since 1998 the percentage of Americans who say patriotism is an important value slid from 70% to 38%. The share of Americans who value having children has halved, from 59% in 1998 to 30% today. These are not indicators of a cohesive society. (source: The Origin of Politics by Nicholas Wade).

The paperback version of Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class is now available.

