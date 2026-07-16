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JC Collins's avatar
JC Collins
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There's a great book called "Man Against Being: Body Horror and the Death of Life" that goes into men's fear and hatred of women. It's definitely worth reading; it explains a lot about nearly all the religions and cultures we have today.

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