Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Rob Henderson's Newsletter

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Jason Jonker's avatar
Jason Jonker
6h

I worked in the mental health system that serves foster kids in AZ. Rob's insights are spot on. Kids don't need services, they need relationships. Unfortunately, it is not easy to find and connect children to caring, consistent adults.

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Doug Martin's avatar
Doug Martin
4h

I think your most profound contribution to the discussion on foster care is your theme that "instability can be more damaging than poverty". I predict that in 30 years this will be your greatest contribution to the field.

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