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Dennis Gibb's avatar
Dennis Gibb
7h

Thanks for this Rob, it is, as is usual for you, excellent. I was particularly struck by your separation of moral injury from PTSD. On a daily basis, I work with military veterans many of whom claim PTSD and seek compensation from the VA for their injury. Some, in my non clinical evaluation, do not have PTSD it is more a sense of outrage at something and that more accurately falls in the area of moral injury.

We have made PTSD compensable and allowed it to become the explainer for behaviors beyond the norm so naturally there is more diagnoses. As one who suffered from PTSD before it was named I can say that you can get through it if you work at it but the moral injuries I suffered still haunt me. Thank you for adding that to our conversation.

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marlon1492
6h

Great article!

The spans of time back to Odysseus and back to Machiavelli are somewhat incomprehensible to us. Much like trying to judge the Founding Fathers by today's standards, trying to tell a several a thousand year old story within today's sensibilities is problematic. So the movie The Odyssey is perhaps best thought of as loosely based on the poem The Odyssey.

Your article reminds me once again of how humans are so adaptable -- We adapt to our times and do great things, and bads things, within our milieu. However, those who went before us and those who will come after us may not appreciate why we've done what we've done.

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