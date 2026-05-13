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Karam Zarkitou's avatar
Karam Zarkitou
21h

Hi Rob, would you do a call to discuss some topics? I am a psychology student in Spain/UK, so NYC isn’t an option for me. Regardless if you have time for a call I would love to discuss some of your ideas as a lower class son of immigrants, and how class and luxury beliefs shape Spain.

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