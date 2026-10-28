Here’s my conversation with journalist Meghan Daum and clinical psychologist Andrew Hartz, Ph.D. on episode 17 of the Open Therapy podcast.

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From the archives:

Is It Ever Okay to Ask a Woman for Her Phone Number?

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Three interesting findings:

1. Psychologists have documented a gender-equality paradox for sex differences in mental health: They’re typically larger in wealthier, more gender-equal nations. (source: A Billion Years of Sex Differences by Steve Stewart-Williams).

2. Among white males who grew up in middle- and upper-income families, who is most likely to be a successful entrepreneur by age 35? One of the strongest predictors was whether they as teenagers engaged in delinquent behavior. (source).

3. Bookselling was once in a panic about the Kindle. Today, the e-reader market has plateaued at some 10% of traditional publishers’ revenue, while about 75% comes from paper books, a technology essentially unchanged since the nineteenth century. (source).

The paperback version of Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class is now available.

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