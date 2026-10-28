Here’s my conversation with journalist Meghan Daum and clinical psychologist Andrew Hartz, Ph.D. on episode 17 of the Open Therapy podcast.
Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.
From the archives:
Is It Ever Okay to Ask a Woman for Her Phone Number?
Links and recommendations:
Reproducing civilization by Joseph Heath
Poverty and Inequality: Disputing the Size of the Problem by Roy Baumeister
Turns Out Wearing a Hi-Vis Vest Gets You Into Everything for Free by David Allegretti
Casual sex and the paths to parenthood by By Dmitry Grigoryev, Albina Gallyamova, and Elizaveta Komyaginskaya
Cornell’s Real Crisis Is Irrationalism, Not Rape by Heather Mac Donald
We Need to Talk About Community Violence Intervention by Charles Fain Lehman
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Three interesting findings:
1. Psychologists have documented a gender-equality paradox for sex differences in mental health: They’re typically larger in wealthier, more gender-equal nations. (source: A Billion Years of Sex Differences by Steve Stewart-Williams).
2. Among white males who grew up in middle- and upper-income families, who is most likely to be a successful entrepreneur by age 35? One of the strongest predictors was whether they as teenagers engaged in delinquent behavior. (source).
3. Bookselling was once in a panic about the Kindle. Today, the e-reader market has plateaued at some 10% of traditional publishers’ revenue, while about 75% comes from paper books, a technology essentially unchanged since the nineteenth century. (source).
The paperback version of Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class is now available.
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