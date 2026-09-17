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Charlos R.'s avatar
Charlos R.
9h

I wonder what critical threshold of Asians needs to be reached for the prestige of an institution like Harvard to degrade. Ironically the admin may have been correct in discriminating against Asians to protect the faux diversity of the college. The Asians themselves benefit from the glow of the white legacy students.

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Doug Martin's avatar
Doug Martin
12h

I listen or read just about everything that you produce however I do not listen to the Open Therapy podcast.

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