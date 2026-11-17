Midterm results showed that men under 30 (a supposed MAGA bulwark) shifted back to voting mostly for Democrats. Louise Perry and I spoke about whether that signals the end of the New Right.

Among other things, we discuss whether perceptions of corruption played a role. Voters will overlook a president lining his pockets, so long as they themselves feel prosperous. But the economy feels shaky for many people. Moreover, we discuss whether the online right on X made the same mistake the online left made back when it was still called Twitter: confusing applause from fellow partisans with the preferences of normal people.

Louise and I also speak about whether it’s true that “the left can’t meme.” We converge on an answer that involves censorship, 4chan, sex differences in humor, esoteric messaging, and why so much political imagery now looks like it was made for toddlers. We also get into what I heard Dave Chappelle recently say at Madison Square Garden about Charlie Kirk.

Finally, I asked Louise a question every man has wondered about women’s group chats. Her answer was not what I expected.