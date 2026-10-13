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Is Modern Dating a Market Failure?
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Is Modern Dating a Market Failure?

Speaking with Louise Perry
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Rob Henderson and Louise Perry
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Can a government-sponsored dating app defeat the free market? People don’t seem entirely happy with the existing options from Silicon Valley.

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