Is Modern Dating a Market Failure?

Rob Henderson's Office HoursIs Modern Dating a Market Failure?0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -45:04-45:04Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Rob Henderson's NewsletterSubscribe to listenIs Modern Dating a Market Failure?Speaking with Louise PerryRob Henderson and Louise PerryOct 13, 2026∙ Paid1523ShareCan a government-sponsored dating app defeat the free market? People don’t seem entirely happy with the existing options from Silicon Valley. Details and transcript below:This post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inRob Henderson's Office HoursHuman nature, psychology, social class, luxury beliefs, and more.Human nature, psychology, social class, luxury beliefs, and more.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeRob HendersonLouise PerryWrites Maiden Mother Matriarch SubscribeRecent EpisodesSo Apparently That Was Only Woke OneAug 20 • Rob Henderson and Louise PerryThe Millennial Fears the Sting of Downward MobilityJul 14 • Rob Henderson and Louise PerryWhy She Won't Let You Buy Her a DrinkJun 9 • Rob Henderson and William CostelloThe Female Choice Fertility ParadoxMay 22 • Rob HendersonThe New York Times Asked Two Prominent Members of the Cultural Elite If Stealing Is OkayApr 27 • Rob Henderson and Louise PerryWhen Elite Ideas Become WeaponsApr 10 • Rob HendersonThe Manosphere’s Biggest LieApr 3 • Rob Henderson and Louise Perry