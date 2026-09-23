Here is my discussion with Emma Trimble on GB News, recorded earlier this year at the ARC conference in London:

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Washington D.C.

You are invited to attend the Symposium on Young American Men, where I’ll be in conversation with Emily Yoffe. September 24 at 1:30pm. Details and registration info here.

From the archives:

Sometimes Money Can Destroy You Faster Than Poverty

The Only Reading App I Use:

I’ve been using Readwise since April of 2021.

If you follow me on Instagram or Twitter/X, you’ll know I regularly share screenshots like this from books or articles I’ve read:

These screenshots come from my Readwise app.

Readwise aggregates your reading highlights from various sources like Kindle, Apple Books, Substack, Twitter, and so on. It stores your highlights in one place, making it easier to stay on top of your reading.

Each morning, it emails me 8 random excerpts from different books I’ve read. Since 2021, that daily message has been a quiet ritual for me: fragments from books I half‑forgot are resurfaced, like my own past self giving me a tap on the shoulder.

Moreover, when I’m thinking about a particular topic, a quick search pulls up not just my notes but every highlighted Kindle passage I’ve ever saved on the topic.

Exclusive Offer for My Readers

Use this link → https://readwise.io/robkhenderson/ to try Readwise free for 60 days (double the length of the standard free trial).

I suspect, like me, you’ll wonder how you ever read without it.

Links and recommendations:

Follow me on Instagram here. The platform is less volatile and more chill than Twitter/X, so I post some spicier excerpts from my readings on my IG stories

You can follow me on TikTok here

Three interesting findings:

1. People with low self-esteem tend to respond to relationship disturbances by withdrawing, pulling back, and investing less in the relationship. In contrast, people with high self-esteem tend to respond the opposite way, by investing more in the relationship and valuing it more. (source: Concise Introduction to Social Psychology by Roy Baumeister)

2. When it comes to the Big Five personality trait openness, men score higher on the facet of openness to ideas, whereas women score higher on the facets of openness to emotions and openness to aesthetics. (source: A Billion Years of Sex Differences by Steve Stewart-Williams).

3. White evaluators give gentler comments on the same essay when they believe the writer is black or Hispanic rather than white. They presumably think they are being kind; they are withholding the one thing the writer needs. (source; h/t Roland Fryer).

The paperback version of Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class is now available.

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