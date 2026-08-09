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Chief Shamus's avatar
Chief Shamus
1h

Many families can only offer the humblest of support, i.e., roof over their heads and shared sustenance. I benefitted from the military draft and the GI Bill over my lifetime. I think many young people would benefit from a couple of years volunteer service.

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Science person's avatar
Science person
1h

Rob, I respectfully disagree. I understand your perspective from a position of deprivation or for those of modest means. However, I think you are not fully aware of the dangers of privilege, which has its own pitfalls. There are children who are given every advantage to get started in life and squander it. They feel no sense of duty, only entitlement. To continually rescue self-indulgent adults from failure to launch is enabling a person to remain immature. It is destructive to character.

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