The Only Reading App I Use:
I’ve been using Readwise since April of 2021.
If you follow me on Instagram or Twitter/X, you’ll know I regularly share screenshots like this from books or articles I’ve read:
These screenshots come from my Readwise app.
Readwise aggregates your reading highlights from various sources like Kindle, Apple Books, Substack, Twitter, and so on. It stores your highlights in one place, making it easier to stay on top of your reading.
Each morning, it emails me 8 random excerpts from different books I’ve read. Since 2021, that daily message has been a quiet ritual for me: fragments from books I half‑forgot are resurfaced, like my own past self giving me a tap on the shoulder.
Moreover, when I’m thinking about a particular topic, a quick search pulls up not just my notes but every highlighted Kindle passage I’ve ever saved on the topic.
Links and recommendations:
My friend Ed Latimore’s book Hard Lessons From The Hurt Business is out today. Easily the best new memoir I’ve read this year. Again, I’ll be doing a live event with him in September so come check it out
Is Universal Basic Income Effective? Not Really by Robert VerBruggen
Drugs Should Be Illegal Because Buying Them In Stores Is Lame
The cultural attitudes around marijuana have changed so rapidly in the last 20 years. If you go to a dispensary, you’ll see that weed now comes in the same packaging as Sour Patch Kids. But if you buy a pack of cigarettes you're confronted with images of a dying fetus, 2 black lungs, 3 skull and crossbones, and a doctor giving you the middle finger.
How to Read a Journal Article in Social Psychology by Christian H. Jordan and Mark P. Zanna
How Wikipedia Whitewashes Mao by Tracingwoodgrains
How Social Media Shortens Your Life by Gurwinder
Outliers Are Mostly Men by Holly Mathnerd
Three interesting findings:
1. Across most sports, superior athletes tend to have lower levels of the personality trait of neuroticism. The best athletes—the champions—are likely the most emotionally stable, hardest working, and the most driven and energized. Agreeableness and openness don’t seem to be as central to athletic success. (source).
2. Charisma is a blend of two key traits: Influence, meaning the ability to lead others with confidence and competence. And affability, meaning the ability to make people feel comfortable and at ease. Research shows that charisma is strongly linked to professional success. (source).
3. People who have a strong tendency to take offense are often narcissists. Their outrage is typically driven by an exaggerated sense of entitlement and an inability to tolerate even minor slights. In some cases, they may even pretend to be offended as a way to gain social or strategic advantage. (source).
