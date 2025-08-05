You can now catch my conversation with John Papola on the Dad Saves America podcast.

Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.

NYC Event:

You are invited to attend my live event with author and professional boxer Ed Latimore in New York City. September 18 at 6pm. Details and registration here.

From the archives:

Friendship and Social Fitness. It is nearly impossible to be happy without friends

The Only Reading App I Use:

I’ve been using Readwise since April of 2021.

If you follow me on Instagram or Twitter/X, you’ll know I regularly share screenshots like this from books or articles I’ve read:

These screenshots come from my Readwise app.

Readwise aggregates your reading highlights from various sources like Kindle, Apple Books, Substack, Twitter, and so on. It stores your highlights in one place, making it easier to stay on top of your reading.

Each morning, it emails me 8 random excerpts from different books I’ve read. Since 2021, that daily message has been a quiet ritual for me: fragments from books I half‑forgot are resurfaced, like my own past self giving me a tap on the shoulder.

Moreover, when I’m thinking about a particular topic, a quick search pulls up not just my notes but every highlighted Kindle passage I’ve ever saved on the topic.

Exclusive Offer for My Readers

Use this link → https://readwise.io/robkhenderson/ to try Readwise free for 60 days (double the length of the standard free trial).

I suspect, like me, you’ll wonder how you ever read without it.

Three interesting findings:

1. Across most sports, superior athletes tend to have lower levels of the personality trait of neuroticism. The best athletes—the champions—are likely the most emotionally stable, hardest working, and the most driven and energized. Agreeableness and openness don’t seem to be as central to athletic success. (source).

2. Charisma is a blend of two key traits: Influence, meaning the ability to lead others with confidence and competence. And affability, meaning the ability to make people feel comfortable and at ease. Research shows that charisma is strongly linked to professional success. (source).

3. People who have a strong tendency to take offense are often narcissists. Their outrage is typically driven by an exaggerated sense of entitlement and an inability to tolerate even minor slights. In some cases, they may even pretend to be offended as a way to gain social or strategic advantage. (source).

The paperback version of Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class is now available.

