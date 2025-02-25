You can now listen to my conversation with Jim Rutt and The Jim Rutt Show.

Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.

NYC Event:

To celebrate the paperback launch of Troubled, I’ll be in conversation with Dr. Drew at a live event in New York City. March 17 at 6pm.

Details and registration here.

Rob Henderson’s Office Hours

Starting tomorrow, I’ll be doing a regular informal, unscripted livestream every Wednesday at 8ET/5PT. It’ll be similar to the livestreams I’ve done in the past. If you can’t catch it live, no worries—it’ll be available later the same day for paid subscribers. Substack Reads recently announced the show yesterday:

Rob Henderson’s Office Hours, 8 p.m. ET

Rob Henderson, bestselling author, psychologist, and Senior Fellow at the Manhattan Institute, explores the hidden forces shaping class, status, and human nature in this unscripted, thought-provoking live show. Rob challenges conventional wisdom, explores new luxury beliefs, and uncovers the psychology behind the views that define our culture—and our lives. In this debut episode, Rob will be break down the concepts of dominance, prestige, and power.

The Psychology of Social Status:

My new lecture series “The Psychology of Social Status” is now available exclusively at Peterson Academy.

I delivered six lectures in front of a live studio audience, exploring the psychology of social status, examining its evolutionary roots, developmental origins, and the fundamental role it plays in shaping human behavior. We examine individual differences in status-seeking, the evolutionary reasons behind status pursuit, and the complex relationships between status, envy, emotions, and intrasexual competition for romantic partners. We also investigate the dynamics of social status in relation to stories, plot lines, and arenas of competition, and conclude by discussing the concept of luxury beliefs and their impact on society.

Enroll here for immediate access.

Here’s the trailer:

From the archives:

Sex, Drugs, and Family Conflict Appeals More to Elites Than to Ordinary Moviegoers

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings:

1. Most Americans hate affirmative action. Affirmative action has been on the ballot nine times, and failed eight of those. Most recently, it failed in California, a deep-blue, 66% minority state where the pro-AA side outspent opponents 17-to-1. (source).

2. People have taken it for granted that the highest rates of suicide are found in middle-aged men. That is no longer true. The rise in suicide among Gen Z in the U.S. is so big that it is now Gen Z males, ages 20-24, who have the highest rates of suicide. (source).

3. Patients of new physicians with board certification exam scores in the top 25% were 8% less likely to die within 7 days compared to those with physicians in the bottom 25%. (source). This finding supports the harmful narrative that tests work.