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Raphi 🤔's avatar
Raphi 🤔
Nov 5, 2023

On audiobooks : to me they do not replace physical (or Kindle) books but serve the purpose of cultivating myself while doing other tasks such as driving or washing the dishes. Speaking of that, while listening to the audiobook of "the cancelling of the American mind" yesterday, I heard what I think may well be the first reference to your concept of luxury beliefs in a book 😀.

Podcast are great to get recommendations of good content (books, websites, other podcasts, people, movies...) by people I trust. They are a chain that connect a network of great people. I first heard of Jordan Peterson on Jocko Willink podcast. On Peterson podcast, I listened to Claire Lehman of Quillette. And on Quillette podcast, I discovered you and the luxury belief concept.

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Rarely Certain's avatar
Rarely Certain
Nov 5, 2023

I have a friend obsessed with culture war topics who point blank refuses to read any of my commentary on the matters that exercise him so much. He prefers to listen to podcasts and Rumble provocateurs. Needless to say he's alarmingly poorly informed (not just because he doesn't read my stuff). Meanwhile, I'm getting back into physical books and noticing how much more I retain, compared with Kindle consumption.

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