You can now catch my interview with Abigail Shrier, where we discussed her book Bad Therapy: Why the Kids Aren’t Growing Up.

Arizona meetup:

I’ll be in Phoenix/Scottsdale later this week to deliver some lectures for Peterson Academy and record a podcast. Figured while I’m in town it would be a good idea to have a meetup. November 7. 6pm. Please register here.

From the archives:

The Short End of the Stick. Average lives matter

The Only Reading App I Use:

I’ve been using Readwise since April of 2021.

If you follow me on Instagram or Twitter/X, you’ll know I regularly share screenshots like this from books or articles I’ve read:

These screenshots come from my Readwise app.

Readwise aggregates your reading highlights from various sources like Kindle, Apple Books, Substack, Twitter, and so on. It stores your highlights in one place, making it easier to stay on top of your reading.

Each morning, it emails me 8 random excerpts from different books I’ve read. Since 2021, that daily message has been a quiet ritual for me: fragments from books I half‑forgot are resurfaced, like my own past self giving me a tap on the shoulder.

Moreover, when I’m thinking about a particular topic, a quick search pulls up not just my notes but every highlighted Kindle passage I’ve ever saved on the topic.

Links and recommendations:

Follow me on Instagram here. The platform is less volatile and more chill than Twitter/X, so I post some spicier excerpts from my readings on my IG stories

You can follow me on TikTok here

Three interesting findings:

1. In the 1980s, people were unexpectedly vanishing in Japan. This fueled wild rumors, including conspiracy theories that North Korean commandos were secretly abducting civilians from coastal areas. Authorities, academics, and journalists dismissed these claims as xenophobic paranoia and worked to debunk them. In 2002, however, Kim Jong-Il confirmed the abductions and apologized. (source).

2. Social connection strongly predicts longevity. In one major study, people with strong social ties were more than 50 percent more likely to survive in any given year than those who were socially isolated. Put differently, the most socially connected individuals had mortality rates roughly 2.3 to 2.8 times lower than those with the fewest ties. (source: The Good Life: Lessons from the World’s Longest Scientific Study of Happiness by Robert Waldinger and Marc Schulz).

3. Age differences in the Dark Triad (psychopathy, narcissism, and Machiavellianism) often dwarf sex differences. So, for example, while men are somewhat more Machiavellian than women at every age, young women are far more Machiavellian than middle-aged men. (source; h/t Steve Stewart-Williams).

