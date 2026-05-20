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Dan SG's avatar
Dan SG
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That conversation about Liam Neeson sounds like many of the young people, mostly the college students, have joined a collective mental BDSM club... When I look for other topics more practical in nature, I can see a growth of videos with young people talking or presenting BDSM practices to very deep levels affecting the mind of the submissive subjects.

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