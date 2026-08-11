Here’s my conversation with journalist Meghan Daum and clinical psychologist Andrew Hartz, Ph.D. on episode 11 of the Open Therapy podcast.

Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.

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Gutfeld

I was invited to join Gutfeld! last week. I had a good time with the other panelists; Greg and the staff were very kind and invited me to return to the show next month. I’d done very brief TV appearances before but this was my first time on a longform panel discussion. Here are a couple of clips from my appearance:

From the archives:

Apparently, A Lot Of Aspirational Elites Think Working At Chipotle or Panda Express Is Beneath Them Even Though It Absolutely Is Not

The Only Reading App I Use:

I’ve been using Readwise since April of 2021.

If you follow me on Instagram or Twitter/X, you’ll know I regularly share screenshots like this from books or articles I’ve read:

These screenshots come from my Readwise app.

Readwise aggregates your reading highlights from various sources like Kindle, Apple Books, Substack, Twitter, and so on. It stores your highlights in one place, making it easier to stay on top of your reading.

Each morning, it emails me 8 random excerpts from different books I’ve read. Since 2021, that daily message has been a quiet ritual for me: fragments from books I half‑forgot are resurfaced, like my own past self giving me a tap on the shoulder.

Moreover, when I’m thinking about a particular topic, a quick search pulls up not just my notes but every highlighted Kindle passage I’ve ever saved on the topic.

Exclusive Offer for My Readers

Use this link → https://readwise.io/robkhenderson/ to try Readwise free for 60 days (double the length of the standard free trial).

I suspect, like me, you’ll wonder how you ever read without it.

Links and recommendations:

Follow me on Instagram here. The platform is less volatile and more chill than Twitter/X, so I post some spicier excerpts from my readings on my IG stories

You can follow me on TikTok here

Three interesting findings:

1. When men find a partner and get married, they tend to become less aggressive and less prone to crime—but if they later get divorced or become widowed, they often revert to premarital levels of aggression and criminality. (source: A Billion Years of Sex Differences by Steve Stewart-Williams).

2. In a survey of Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) members, 4 percent identified as “blue collar.” (source). Didn’t realize what a working class force they were. The universe keeps delivering surprises.

3. High school grades have become less reliable because of rapid grade inflation. In 1970, only 7 percent of college freshmen nationwide had a high-school grade average of A or higher; today, the share is roughly 40 percent. (source).

The paperback version of Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class is now available.

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